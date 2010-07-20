Claudins, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Claudins, tight junctions and the paracellular barrier
Mikio Furuse
2. Morphological studies of claudins in the tight junction
Eveline E. Schneeberger
3. Biophysical methods to study claudin permeability
Dorothee Günzel, Susanne M. Krug, Rita Rosenthal, Michael Fromm
4. Structure-function studies of the claudin pore
Alan Yu
5. The investigation of cis- and trans-interactions between claudins
Reiner F. Haseloff, Jörg Piontek and Ingolf E. Blasig
6. Regulation of claudins by post-translational modifications and cell signaling cascades
Lorenza González-Mariscal, Erika Garay and Miguel Quirós
7. Claudins and renal calcium handling
Jianghui Hou and Martin Konrad
8. Claudins and lung function
Kwang-Jin Kim, Ulf Per Flodby, Zea Borok and Edward Crandall
9. Claudins in Intestinal Function and Disease
Roland Bücker, Michael Schumann, Salah Amasheh, Jörg-Dieter Schulzke
10. Claudin Proteins And Neuronal Function
Jérôme Devaux, Bozena Fykkolodziej and Alexander Gow
11. Claudin is skin deep
Kursad Turksen and Tammy-Claire Troy
12. The involvement of tight junction protein claudin-1 in hepatitis C virus entry
Christopher Davis, Helen J. Harris and Jane A. McKeating
13. Claudins in cancer biology
Blanca L. Valle and Patrice J. Morin
Description
Readership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 20th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123810397
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123810403