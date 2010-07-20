Claudins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810397, 9780123810403

Claudins, Volume 65

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alan Yu
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810397
eBook ISBN: 9780123810403
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th July 2010
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

1. Introduction: Claudins, tight junctions and the paracellular barrier

Mikio Furuse

2. Morphological studies of claudins in the tight junction

Eveline E. Schneeberger

3. Biophysical methods to study claudin permeability

Dorothee Günzel, Susanne M. Krug, Rita Rosenthal, Michael Fromm

4. Structure-function studies of the claudin pore

Alan Yu

5. The investigation of cis- and trans-interactions between claudins

Reiner F. Haseloff, Jörg Piontek and Ingolf E. Blasig

6. Regulation of claudins by post-translational modifications and cell signaling cascades

Lorenza González-Mariscal, Erika Garay and Miguel Quirós

7. Claudins and renal calcium handling

Jianghui Hou and Martin Konrad

8. Claudins and lung function

Kwang-Jin Kim, Ulf Per Flodby, Zea Borok and Edward Crandall

9. Claudins in Intestinal Function and Disease

Roland Bücker, Michael Schumann, Salah Amasheh, Jörg-Dieter Schulzke

10. Claudin Proteins And Neuronal Function

Jérôme Devaux, Bozena Fykkolodziej and Alexander Gow

11. Claudin is skin deep

Kursad Turksen and Tammy-Claire Troy

12. The involvement of tight junction protein claudin-1 in hepatitis C virus entry

Christopher Davis, Helen J. Harris and Jane A. McKeating

13. Claudins in cancer biology

Blanca L. Valle and Patrice J. Morin

 

 

Description

Readership

