Classification in Theory and Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781843347859, 9781780634661

Classification in Theory and Practice

2nd Edition

Authors: Susan Batley
eBook ISBN: 9781780634661
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347859
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 15th August 2014
Page Count: 214
Table of Contents

  • List of figures and tables
    • Figure
    • Tables
  • List of abbreviations
  • Preface to the second edition
  • About the author
  • 1: Classification in theory and practice
    • Abstract
    • Introduction
    • Library classification
    • Enumerative and faceted classification
    • Enumerative and faceted schemes, advantages and disadvantages
    • Notation
    • Citation order and filing order
    • Schedules
    • Subject indexes
    • Subject analysis
    • Overview
  • 2: Classification schemes for general collections
    • Abstract
    • Dewey Decimal Classification
    • Library of Congress Classification
  • 3: Classification schemes for specialist collections
    • Abstract
    • Universal Decimal Classification
    • Faceted classification schemes
    • Special classification schemes
    • Practical exercises
  • 4: Classifying digital resources
    • Abstract
    • Vocabulary control and thesaurus construction
    • Subject trees
    • Web directories
    • Taxonomies
    • Ontologies
    • Collaborative classification
    • Overview
  • 5: Summary
    • Abstract
    • Classification theory and library classification schemes
    • Classification schemes for general collections
    • Classification schemes for specialist collections
    • Classifying digital resources
    • The future of classification
    • End note
  • Answers to practical exercises
    • Dewey Decimal Classification – DDC 23
    • Library of Congress Classification
    • Universal Decimal Classification abridged edition
    • Classification scheme for a photographic library
  • Index

Description

Following on from the first edition of this book, the second edition fills the gap between more complex theoretical texts and those books with a purely practical approach. The book looks at major library classification schemes in use in Europe, UK and the USA, and includes practical exercises to demonstrate their application. Importantly, classifying electronic resources is also discussed. Classification in Theory and Practice aims to demystify a very complex subject, and to provide a sound theoretical underpinning, together with practical advice and development of practical skills. Chapters concentrate purely on classification rather than cataloguing and indexing, ensuring a more in-depth coverage of the topic.

Key Features

  • covers the latest Dewey Decimal Classification, 23rd edition
  • provides practical advice on which schemes will be most suitable for different types of library collection
  • covers classification of digital resources
  • explores recent developments in digital resources and tagging

Readership

Library and Information Practitioners and Librarianship, Information studies and Information management students

"...I found the organization and logical presentation of the book to be clear and meaningful. Those new to classification will get a good foundation in the theory as well a practical help in the application of whatever schemes their libraries use." --Technicalities

About the Authors

Susan Batley Author

Dr Susan Batley is a senior lecturer at the London Metropolitan University with teaching and research in the areas of organisation and retrieval of information and knowledge resources. Having completed a PhD on factors affecting the retrieval of information from picture databases in 1989, she worked as a subject librarian at the University of East London, before taking up her current post in 1996. Dr Batley is the author of another Chandos book, Classification in Theory and Practice.

London Metropolitan University, UK

