Classical Mechanics focuses on the use of calculus to solve problems in classical mechanics. Topics covered include motion in one dimension and three dimensions; the harmonic oscillator; vector algebra and vector calculus; and systems of particles. Coordinate systems and central forces are also discussed, along with rigid bodies and Lagrangian mechanics.

Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with a crash course (or brief refresher) in the BASIC computer language and its immediate application to solving the harmonic oscillator. The discussion then turns to kinematics and dynamics in one dimension; three-dimensional harmonic oscillators; moving and rotating coordinate systems; and central forces in relation to potential energy and angular momentum. Subsequent chapters deal with systems of particles and rigid bodies as well as statics, Lagrangian mechanics, and fluid mechanics. The last chapter is devoted to the theory of special relativity and addresses concepts such as spacetime coordinates, simultaneity, Lorentz transformations, and the Doppler effect.

This monograph is written to help students learn to use calculus effectively to solve problems in classical mechanics.