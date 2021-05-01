COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Classical and Analytical Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323898164

Classical and Analytical Mechanics

1st Edition

Theory, Applied Examples, and Practice

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Alex Poznyak
Paperback ISBN: 9780323898164
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 700
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
275.00
206.25
240.00
215.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Classical and Analytical Mechanics: Theory, Applied Examples, and Practice provides a bridge between the theory and practice related to mechanical, electrical, and electromechanical systems. It includes rigorous　mathematical and physical explanations while maintaining an interdisciplinary engineering focus. Applied problems and exercises in mechanical, mechatronic, aerospace, electrical, and control engineering are included throughout and the book provides detailed techniques for designing models of different robotic, electrical, defense, and aerospace systems. The book starts with multiple chapters covering kinematics before moving onto coverage of dynamics and non-inertial and variable mass systems. Euler’s dynamic equations and dynamic Lagrange equations are covered next with subsequent chapters discussing topics such as equilibrium and stability, oscillation analysis, linear systems, Hamiltonian formalism, and the Hamilton-Jacobi equation. The book concludes with a chapter outlining various electromechanical models that readers can implement and adapt themselves.

Key Features

  • Bridges theory and practice by providing readers techniques for solving common problems through mechanical, electrical, and electromechanical models alongside the underlying theoretical foundations
  • Describes variable mass, non-inertial systems, dynamic Euler’s equations, gyroscopes, and other related topics
  • Includes a broad offering of practical examples, problems, and exercises across an array of engineering disciplines

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in mechanical, aerospace, electrical, mechatronics, and control engineering. Professional mechanical, mechatronic, electrical and aerospace engineers

Table of Contents

1. Kinematics of a Point
2. Rigid Body Kinematics
3. Dynamics; Non-Inertial and Variable Mass Systems
4. Euler's Dynamic Equations
5. Dynamic Lagrange Equations
6. Equilibrium and Stability
7. Oscillations Analysis
8. Linear Systems of 2nd Order
9. Hamiltonian Formalism
10. The Hamilton-Jacobi Equation
11. Collection of Electromechanical Models

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323898164

About the Author

Alex Poznyak

Alexander Poznyak is Professor and Department Head of Automatic Control at CINESTAV of IPN in Mexico. He graduated from Moscow Physical Technical Institute in 1970, and earned Ph.D. and Doctoral Degrees from the Institute of Control Sciences of Russian Academy of Sciences in 1978 and 1989, respectively. He has directed 23 Ph.D. theses, and published more than 120 papers and 9 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Department Head of Automatic Control, CINESTAV of IPN, Mexico

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.