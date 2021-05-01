Classical and Analytical Mechanics
1st Edition
Theory, Applied Examples, and Practice
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Classical and Analytical Mechanics: Theory, Applied Examples, and Practice provides a bridge between the theory and practice related to mechanical, electrical, and electromechanical systems. It includes rigorous mathematical and physical explanations while maintaining an interdisciplinary engineering focus. Applied problems and exercises in mechanical, mechatronic, aerospace, electrical, and control engineering are included throughout and the book provides detailed techniques for designing models of different robotic, electrical, defense, and aerospace systems. The book starts with multiple chapters covering kinematics before moving onto coverage of dynamics and non-inertial and variable mass systems. Euler’s dynamic equations and dynamic Lagrange equations are covered next with subsequent chapters discussing topics such as equilibrium and stability, oscillation analysis, linear systems, Hamiltonian formalism, and the Hamilton-Jacobi equation. The book concludes with a chapter outlining various electromechanical models that readers can implement and adapt themselves.
Key Features
- Bridges theory and practice by providing readers techniques for solving common problems through mechanical, electrical, and electromechanical models alongside the underlying theoretical foundations
- Describes variable mass, non-inertial systems, dynamic Euler’s equations, gyroscopes, and other related topics
- Includes a broad offering of practical examples, problems, and exercises across an array of engineering disciplines
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in mechanical, aerospace, electrical, mechatronics, and control engineering. Professional mechanical, mechatronic, electrical and aerospace engineers
Table of Contents
1. Kinematics of a Point
2. Rigid Body Kinematics
3. Dynamics; Non-Inertial and Variable Mass Systems
4. Euler's Dynamic Equations
5. Dynamic Lagrange Equations
6. Equilibrium and Stability
7. Oscillations Analysis
8. Linear Systems of 2nd Order
9. Hamiltonian Formalism
10. The Hamilton-Jacobi Equation
11. Collection of Electromechanical Models
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323898164
About the Author
Alex Poznyak
Alexander Poznyak is Professor and Department Head of Automatic Control at CINESTAV of IPN in Mexico. He graduated from Moscow Physical Technical Institute in 1970, and earned Ph.D. and Doctoral Degrees from the Institute of Control Sciences of Russian Academy of Sciences in 1978 and 1989, respectively. He has directed 23 Ph.D. theses, and published more than 120 papers and 9 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Department Head of Automatic Control, CINESTAV of IPN, Mexico
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.