Classes of Pesticides - 1st Edition

Classes of Pesticides

1st Edition

Series Editors: Edward Laws, Jr.
Editors: Wayland Hayes, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9781483288635
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1990
Page Count: 949
Description

Handbook of Pesticide Toxicology, Volume 3: Classes of Pesticides focuses on the properties, toxicity, classes, and reactions of pesticides.

The selection first offers information on carbamate insecticides, nitro compounds and related phenolic pesticides, and synthetic organic rodenticides. Discussions focus on miscellaneous synthetic organic rodenticides, fluoroacetic acid and its derivatives, mononitrophenols, dinitrophenols, classification of carbamates, and toxicology of anticholinesterase carbamates. The book then examines herbicides and fungicides and related compounds. Topics include nitrogen heterocyclic fungicides not otherwise classified, hydrazines, hydrozones, and diazo fungicides, anilino and nitrobenzenoid fungicides, antibiotics and botanicals, organic phosphorus herbicides, carbamate herbicides, and herbicidal oils and simple aliphatics. The publication elaborates on miscellaneous pesticides, including repellents, synthetic molluscicides, inhibitors of chitin synthesis, chemosterilants, and synthetic acaricides.

The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in pesticide toxicology.

Table of Contents

Carbamate Insecticides, R.L. Baron. Nitro Compounds and Related Phenolic Pesticides, T.A. Gasiewicz. Synthetic Organic Rodenticides, A.F. Pelfrene. Herbicides, J.T. Stevens and D.D. Sumner. Fungicides and Related Compounds, I.R. Edwards, D.H. Ferry, and W.A. Temple. Miscellaneous Pesticides, C.O. Knowles. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
949
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288635

About the Series Editor

Edward Laws, Jr.

Affiliations and Expertise

George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

About the Editor

Wayland Hayes, Jr.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, School of Medicine, Nashville, Tenessee, U.S.A.

