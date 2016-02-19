Handbook of Pesticide Toxicology, Volume 3: Classes of Pesticides focuses on the properties, toxicity, classes, and reactions of pesticides.

The selection first offers information on carbamate insecticides, nitro compounds and related phenolic pesticides, and synthetic organic rodenticides. Discussions focus on miscellaneous synthetic organic rodenticides, fluoroacetic acid and its derivatives, mononitrophenols, dinitrophenols, classification of carbamates, and toxicology of anticholinesterase carbamates. The book then examines herbicides and fungicides and related compounds. Topics include nitrogen heterocyclic fungicides not otherwise classified, hydrazines, hydrozones, and diazo fungicides, anilino and nitrobenzenoid fungicides, antibiotics and botanicals, organic phosphorus herbicides, carbamate herbicides, and herbicidal oils and simple aliphatics. The publication elaborates on miscellaneous pesticides, including repellents, synthetic molluscicides, inhibitors of chitin synthesis, chemosterilants, and synthetic acaricides.

The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in pesticide toxicology.