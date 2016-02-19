City Life-Cycles and American Urban Policy
City Life-Cycles and American Urban Policy is an interdisciplinary study of differential urban development in the United States since 1945 that aims to place urban policy choices in historical perspective. The book discusses the issues and establishes a framework within which relevant quantitative measurements can be interpreted. The text also describes systematic empirical tests, which typically take the form of regression equations, and traces city population changes into two proximate causes: annexation and urban growth. The reasons for annexation contrasts among the nation’s largest cities; the second-city growth determinant; and the institutional explanation for fiscal differential among large cities are also considered. The book further tackles the issue of federal fiscal assistance to declining cities. Economists will find the book invaluable.
1. Cities in Evolution
Cities, Innovation, and Economic Development
The Social and Political Uses of Older Cities
Do We Want a Permanent Urban Underclass?
Appendix: Postindustrialism—False Promises?
2. Measuring Urban Legacies
Defining City Age
The Regional Dimension
Jobs to people for People to Jobs?
Appendix: The Potential Bias in the City Age Classification
3. Why City growth Rates Differ
Accounting for Contrasts in City Population Growth
The Demographic Transformation of the Old City
Life-Cycle Tendencies in the 1970s
Appendix : Cleveland's Historical Life-Cycle
4. City Borders and the Timing of Urban Development
The Role of State Policy Guidelines
Housing Endowments and City-Suburban
Income Disparities
The Territorial Histories of Young and Old Cities
The Rules o f the Game
The Social Uses of the Industrial Cities
Territorial Legacies and City Economic Positions
5. Cities within the Industrial System
The Determinations of Central-City Job Changes: 1948-1972
Manufacturing and Metropolitan Job Growth
The Fall of the Heartland
6. The Product Cycle and the Rejuvenation Question
Cores, Cycles, and the Decentralization of Production
The Core and the Periphery in Retrospect
The Product Cycle and the Seedbed Function
T h e Dispersion of the Seedbed Function
7. Urban Political Legacies and City Expenditure Contrasts
City-Sub Conflict and Local Fiscal Organization
Sociospatial Systems (Revisited)
The Structure of Expenditure Variations in Fiscal 1970
Local Fiscal Institutions as the "Determinants" of City Expenditures
The Revenue Constraint and the 1976 Rankings
The Logic of Federal Fiscal Relief to Declining Cities
8. Urban Differences and Federal Grant Formulas
Measuring Central-City Differences
The 1977 Community Development Block Grants
Formula as an Index of City Age
The 1980 Allocations under the New Formula
9. The Case for Dispersal
Name Index
Subject Index
200
English
© Academic Press 1979
28th January 1979
Academic Press
9781483218946