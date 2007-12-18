Citrus Fruit - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741301, 9780080556239

Citrus Fruit

1st Edition

Biology, Technology and Evaluation

Authors: Milind Ladanyia Milind Ladaniya
eBook ISBN: 9780080556239
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741301
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th December 2007
Page Count: 576
Description

Post harvest biology and technology of citrus fruits is gaining importance as the therapeutic value of citrus fruits is realized and supported by the increase in health awareness among the general public.

This book is the most comprehensive reference on citrus fruit biology, biotechnology and quality. Basic and applied scientific information is interwoven to serve the researcher, marketer, scientist, nutritionist, or dietician. With discussions of fruit morphology, anatomy, physiology and biochemistry and chapters on growth phases, maturity standards, grades and physical and mechanical characteristics of citrus trees, this book provides the foundation for understanding growth, harvest and post harvest aspects of these important plants. Insect-pests and diseases, irrigation, nutrition and rootstocks are also addressed.

Key Features

  • Provides practical tips for post harvest management.
  • Includes all aspects of citrus fruit biology, technology and quality evaluation.
  • Discusses biotechnological applications and potential fresh citrus fruit quality improvement
  • Evaluates medicinal and therapeutic applications and recent clinical findings
  • Exhaustive glossary included

Readership

Libraries and research institutes, researchers, scientists, and professors involved in horticulture, botanical research, food science, biotechnology, citrus production, postharvest handling, citrus marketing, and citrus research; nutritionists and dieticians

Table of Contents

1) Introduction- An Overview

2) Commercial fresh citrus cultivars and major producers

3) Post harvest losses

4) Pre-harvest factors affecting fruit quality and post-harvest life

5) Fruit morphology, anatomy and physiology 5.1) Fruit morphology 5.2) Fruit anatomy 5.3) Fruit physiology

6) Fruit biochemistry 6.1) Carbohydrates 6.2) Organic acids 6.3) Nitrogenous compounds 6.4) Enzymes 6.5) Lipids, waxes and other related compounds 6.6) Pigments 6.7) Phenolics, Flavonoids and limonoids 6.8) Vitamins 6.9) Inorganic constituents 6.10) Volatiles

7) Growth, maturity, grade standards and physico-mechanical characteristics of fruit 7.1) Growth and development 7.2) Maturation 7.3) Indices of maturity, fruit grades and standards 7.4) Physical and mechanical characteristics

8) Harvesting

9) Preparation for fresh fruit market 9.1) Degreening 9.2) Packinghouse operations 9.3) Post harvest treatments- Coatings, PBRs & other chemicals

10) Packaging 10.1) Containers and other packaging materials 10.2) Film wrapping 10.3) Modified atmosphere packaging

11) Pre-cooling

12) Storage systems and response of citrus fruits 12.1) Refrigerated storage 12.2) Controlled atmosphere and hypobaric storage 12.3) Evaporative and other natural systems 12.4) Ambient storage

13) Transportation

14) Domestic marketing and distribution systems

15) Irradiation

16) Postharvest diseases and management 16.1) Post harvest diseases 16.2) Pesticides, residues and tolerances 16.3) Organic post-harvest management 16.3.1) Bio-agents 16.3.2) Botanicals and other non-hazardous methods 16.3.3) Physical methods

17) Physiological disorders and management

18) Postharvest treatments for insect control

19) Fruit quality control, evaluation and analysis 19.1) Quality control and assurance systems 19.2) Quality evaluation and instruments 19.3) Fruit analysis

20) Nutritional and medicinal value of citrus

21) Biotechnological applications in fresh citrus fruit

22) World fresh citrus trade 22.1) Exports and World trade
22.2) Quarantine issues

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080556239
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741301

About the Author

Milind Ladanyia

Principal Scientist at Dev-Gandhar Citrus Fruit Research Center

Milind Ladaniya

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Scientist, ICAR, India

