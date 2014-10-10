Citizen Participation in Planning, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) The political philosophy of democracy and participation: Theories of democracy and participation. Two key concepts - representation, the public interest. The environment of decision-making: Processes and frameworks. Participants in the planning process - an overview. The participants. The means of participation: Participation opportunities - the case of Britain, before and after 'Skeffington': The means of participation. The impediments to participation: The impediments caused by participation practices. A conclusion.
The author's aim has been to draw together the threads of political and social science and of sub-specialisms within those broad areas of study and to interpret them in the context of urban and regional planning. Consideration is given to various interpretations of decision making in a democracy, to 'representation' and the public interest, to the opportunities for citizen participation in the planning process, to the range of potential participants, their motivation and competence, to the means which may be employed to secure different levels of citizen involvement; and to the impediments to meaningful participation. Therefore this book will contribute to the closing of the existing gap between theory and practice by drawing together a diversity of themes from political science, philosophy and psychology, community theory and regional science, rendering them comprehensible in the context of planning
@qu:This discussion of the theory of representation and the public interest is particularly rewarding, but so are his various insights with the structure of power backing and the view of key participants in the matter of participation.
Environment and Planning
M. Fagence Author
University of Queensland, Australia