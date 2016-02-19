Cities in Action focuses on the planning of cities. The book first discusses the planning of cities wherein planning is considered as a protective device that influences orderly procedure and cooperation among citizens. Accessibility is seen as an influential factor in the rise and distribution of cities. The text underscores that along with the rise of cities is the establishment of sidewalks, malls, parks, and shopping centers. Zoning and land use are also important in the planning of cities. These factors help in identifying the structures that should be built or established in a particular place.

The text also takes a look at the establishment of industrial parks and industrial upgrading of cities. Management of water supply, noise, and pollution is influential in the appreciation of cities. Computer systems are also applied to city operations, including the work of planning. The text also underscores the need for residential parking as the rise of cities has resulted to the increase in automobiles. The book also underlines that decongestion of traffic is viewed as an important factor in the delivery of goods and services to citizens. Roads, avenues, and expressways are seen as helpful in lessening traffic in cities. The book is a vital source of data for city planners.