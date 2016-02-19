Cities in Action
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Library and Technical Information Division
Description
Cities in Action focuses on the planning of cities.
The book first discusses the planning of cities wherein planning is considered as a protective device that influences orderly procedure and cooperation among citizens. Accessibility is seen as an influential factor in the rise and distribution of cities. The text underscores that along with the rise of cities is the establishment of sidewalks, malls, parks, and shopping centers. Zoning and land use are also important in the planning of cities. These factors help in identifying the structures that should be built or established in a particular place.
The text also takes a look at the establishment of industrial parks and industrial upgrading of cities. Management of water supply, noise, and pollution is influential in the appreciation of cities. Computer systems are also applied to city operations, including the work of planning. The text also underscores the need for residential parking as the rise of cities has resulted to the increase in automobiles. The book also underlines that decongestion of traffic is viewed as an important factor in the delivery of goods and services to citizens. Roads, avenues, and expressways are seen as helpful in lessening traffic in cities. The book is a vital source of data for city planners.
Table of Contents
Preface
Poem—Cities
1. A Look At Planning
2. The Urban Revolution
3. Civic Leadership
4. Vision and Imagination
5. Distribution of Cities
6. Classification
7. Urban Sprawl
8. The Exploding City
9. Leapfrogging
10. City Patterns
11. Esthetics
12. Finding Our Way Around
13. Urban Profiles
14. Vistas
15. Sub-Landscapes
16. Sidewalks
17. Malls
18. Shopping Centers
19. Parks
20. Neighborhoods
21. Changing Land Values
22. Tearing Down
23. Zoning
24. Land Use
25. Open Space
26. Residential Parking
27. Subdividers
28. Annexation
29. Umland and Hinterland
30. The 500-Mile Circle
31. Industrial Decentralization
32. Industrial Parks
33. Industrial Upgrading of Cities
34. Vested Interests
35. Expressways
36. Climate
37. Water Supply
38. Noise
39. Pollution
40. Color
41. Architectural Design
42. Futility in Planning
43. The Small City
44. Big Cities
45. Population Density
46. Ghettos 1
47. Urban Renewal
48. Mayoral Leadership
49. Capital Improvements
50. The People's Voice
51. The Businessman Awakens
52. Urban Uncertainties
53. Inter-City Space
54. Mapping
55. Research
56. Computers and Data Processing
57. New Cities
58. Radburn
59. Urban and Rural Folk
60. Regional Planning
61. Truth in Advertising
62. Natural Resources
63. Looking Ahead
64. Fourteen Points
65. A Planner's Creed
66. The End Product
Bibliography
Index
