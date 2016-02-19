Cities in Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080156224, 9781483153193

Cities in Action

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Library and Technical Information Division

Authors: Eugene Van Cleef
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483153193
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 250
Description

Cities in Action focuses on the planning of cities. The book first discusses the planning of cities wherein planning is considered as a protective device that influences orderly procedure and cooperation among citizens. Accessibility is seen as an influential factor in the rise and distribution of cities. The text underscores that along with the rise of cities is the establishment of sidewalks, malls, parks, and shopping centers. Zoning and land use are also important in the planning of cities. These factors help in identifying the structures that should be built or established in a particular place.
The text also takes a look at the establishment of industrial parks and industrial upgrading of cities. Management of water supply, noise, and pollution is influential in the appreciation of cities. Computer systems are also applied to city operations, including the work of planning. The text also underscores the need for residential parking as the rise of cities has resulted to the increase in automobiles. The book also underlines that decongestion of traffic is viewed as an important factor in the delivery of goods and services to citizens. Roads, avenues, and expressways are seen as helpful in lessening traffic in cities. The book is a vital source of data for city planners.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Poem—Cities

1. A Look At Planning

2. The Urban Revolution

3. Civic Leadership

4. Vision and Imagination

5. Distribution of Cities

6. Classification

7. Urban Sprawl

8. The Exploding City

9. Leapfrogging

10. City Patterns

11. Esthetics

12. Finding Our Way Around

13. Urban Profiles

14. Vistas

15. Sub-Landscapes

16. Sidewalks

17. Malls

18. Shopping Centers

19. Parks

20. Neighborhoods

21. Changing Land Values

22. Tearing Down

23. Zoning

24. Land Use

25. Open Space

26. Residential Parking

27. Subdividers

28. Annexation

29. Umland and Hinterland

30. The 500-Mile Circle

31. Industrial Decentralization

32. Industrial Parks

33. Industrial Upgrading of Cities

34. Vested Interests

35. Expressways

36. Climate

37. Water Supply

38. Noise

39. Pollution

40. Color

41. Architectural Design

42. Futility in Planning

43. The Small City

44. Big Cities

45. Population Density

46. Ghettos 1

47. Urban Renewal

48. Mayoral Leadership

49. Capital Improvements

50. The People's Voice

51. The Businessman Awakens

52. Urban Uncertainties

53. Inter-City Space

54. Mapping

55. Research

56. Computers and Data Processing

57. New Cities

58. Radburn

59. Urban and Rural Folk

60. Regional Planning

61. Truth in Advertising

62. Natural Resources

63. Looking Ahead

64. Fourteen Points

65. A Planner's Creed

66. The End Product

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153193

