Citation Tracking in Academic Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081017593, 9780081017623

Citation Tracking in Academic Libraries

1st Edition

An Overview

Authors: Judith Mavodza
eBook ISBN: 9780081017623
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017593
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 11th May 2016
Page Count: 78
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41.50
35.27
64.50
54.83
42.95
36.51
59.95
50.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
35.99
30.59
59.95
50.96
42.95
36.51
83.59
71.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Citation Tracking in Academic Libraries: An Overview presents results from the overarching need for researchers to get relevant advice for their scholarly pursuits. This is even more critical in the fast changing environment, where even those who are established scholars find the new scholarly publishing paradigm hectic, and amateurs get easily intimidated.

In the wake of the competitive ranking of universities, there is an added requirement for faculty to be involved with research activities so they can enhance the standing of their parent institutions. That means there is a need to use valid and authentic platforms for publishing. Making reference to already existing texts and answering questions that have been encountered by the author, the book is compiled to make easy, short, and concise reading that is an overview on the tracking of citations.

Besides giving suggestions on how academic librarians can provide support to scholars, it includes the benefit of having librarians who are also scholars.

Key Features

  • Explains the role of the academic library in citation tracking matters
  • Presents an explanation of what the academic librarian does in the scholarly publishing arena
  • Articulates the role of a research agenda in giving direction to research activities
  • Provides reasons to discuss the collaborative nature of library work and other offices of the university that support scholarly productivity

Readership

Scholars, Researchers and Librarians

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction
Part 2: Citation tracking
Part 3: Why citation tracking matters
Part 4: Knowledge management and how it fits into the citation management context
Part 5: University rankings and citation tracking
Part 6: Recommendations

Details

No. of pages:
78
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081017623
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017593

About the Author

Judith Mavodza

Judith Mavodza is an Associate Professor and Instruction Reference Librarian at Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Campus. She completed a BSc (Honours) Sociology at the University of Zimbabwe (Harare), a Post-Graduate Diploma in Library Studies at the University College London (UK), M.A. in Library and Information Studies at the University of London (UK), and a Doctor of Literature and Philosophy in Information Science at the University of South Africa (UNISA, Pretoria).

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Instruction Reference Librarian, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Campus, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.