Citation Tracking in Academic Libraries
1st Edition
An Overview
Description
Citation Tracking in Academic Libraries: An Overview presents results from the overarching need for researchers to get relevant advice for their scholarly pursuits. This is even more critical in the fast changing environment, where even those who are established scholars find the new scholarly publishing paradigm hectic, and amateurs get easily intimidated.
In the wake of the competitive ranking of universities, there is an added requirement for faculty to be involved with research activities so they can enhance the standing of their parent institutions. That means there is a need to use valid and authentic platforms for publishing. Making reference to already existing texts and answering questions that have been encountered by the author, the book is compiled to make easy, short, and concise reading that is an overview on the tracking of citations.
Besides giving suggestions on how academic librarians can provide support to scholars, it includes the benefit of having librarians who are also scholars.
Key Features
- Explains the role of the academic library in citation tracking matters
- Presents an explanation of what the academic librarian does in the scholarly publishing arena
- Articulates the role of a research agenda in giving direction to research activities
- Provides reasons to discuss the collaborative nature of library work and other offices of the university that support scholarly productivity
Readership
Scholars, Researchers and Librarians
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
Part 2: Citation tracking
Part 3: Why citation tracking matters
Part 4: Knowledge management and how it fits into the citation management context
Part 5: University rankings and citation tracking
Part 6: Recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 78
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 11th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017623
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081017593
About the Author
Judith Mavodza
Judith Mavodza is an Associate Professor and Instruction Reference Librarian at Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Campus. She completed a BSc (Honours) Sociology at the University of Zimbabwe (Harare), a Post-Graduate Diploma in Library Studies at the University College London (UK), M.A. in Library and Information Studies at the University of London (UK), and a Doctor of Literature and Philosophy in Information Science at the University of South Africa (UNISA, Pretoria).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Instruction Reference Librarian, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Campus, Abu Dhabi, UAE