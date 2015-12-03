CISSP Study Guide, Third Edition provides readers with information on the CISSP certification, the most prestigious, globally-recognized, vendor-neutral exam for information security professionals.

With over 100,000 professionals certified worldwide, and many more joining their ranks, this new third edition presents everything a reader needs to know on the newest version of the exam's Common Body of Knowledge.

The eight domains are covered completely and as concisely as possible, allowing users to ace the exam. Each domain has its own chapter that includes a specially-designed pedagogy to help users pass the exam, including clearly-stated exam objectives, unique terms and definitions, exam warnings, "learning by example" modules, hands-on exercises, and chapter ending questions.