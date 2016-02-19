Cisplatin
1st Edition
Current Status and New Developments
Description
Cisplatin: Current Status and New Developments is a collection of papers presented at a symposium sponsored by the University of Alabama in Birmingham Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Bristol Laboratories in Syracuse, ?ew York, and held on September 27-28, 1979, in Atlanta, Georgia. The symposium provided a forum for assessing developments with regards to cisplatin as an anticancer drug, with emphasis on its clinical application in a wide variety of adult and pediatric malignancies as well as the mechanism by which the drug appears to cause tumor cell death.
Comprised of 39 chapters, this book begins with a preclinical overview of cisplatin, focusing on its mechanism of action, pharmacology, antitumor activity, analogs, and toxicity. The discussion then turns to the effects of cisplatin on DNA and the possible relationships to cytotoxicity and mutagenicity in mammalian cells; lethal activity of platinum compounds in combination with pyrimidine derivatives; and ultrastructural effects of cisplatin. Subsequent chapters focus on the rationale of combination chemotherapy; toxic side effects of platinum analogs; radiopharmacokinetics of cisplatin; and the use of cisplatin for the treatment of malignancies such as ovarian cancer and advanced adenocarcinoma of the prostate.
This monograph will be useful to oncologists and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Preclinical Studies
1 Cisplatin: A Preclinical Overview
2 Cisplatin: Its History and Possible Mechanisms of Action
3 Effects of Cisplatin on DNA and the Possible Relationships to Cytotoxicity and Mutagenicity in Mammalian Cells
4 The Lethal Activity of Platinum Compounds in Combination with Pyrimidine Derivatives
5 Repair of Cisplatin-Induced DNA Damage and Cell Sensitivity
6 Ultrastructural Effects of Cisplatin
7 Rationale of Combination Chemotherapy
8 A Review of Interactions between Platinum Coordination Complexes and Ionizing Radiation: Implications for Cancer Therapy
9 Antitumor Platinum Complexes: Structure-Activity Relationships
10 Antitumor Activity of Platinum Analogs
11 Antitumor Activity of Cisplatin Analogs
12 Antitumor, Toxic, and Biochemical Properties of Cisplatin and Eight Other Platinum Complexes
13 In Vitro Interaction of Covalently Linked Closed Circular DNA with the Second-Generation Platinum Compounds
14 Toxic Side Effects of Platinum Analogs
15 Approaches to Studies of Platinate Toxicities
16 Morphological Manifestations of Cisplatin Analogs in Rats: An Ultrastructural Study
17 Radiopharmacokinetics of Cisplatin
18 Reactions of Cisplatin with Human Plasma and Plasma Fractions
19 Physical Compatibility and Chemical Stability of Cisplatin in Various Diluents and in Large-Volume Parenteral Solutions
II. Clinical Studies
20 Cisplatin: A Clinical Overview
21 Cisplatin Chemotherapy of Testicular Cancer
22 Sequential Combination Chemotherapy with Vinblastine-Bleomycin and Adriamycin-Cisplatin in Early and Late Testicular Cancer
23 Cisplatin Analogs and Combination Chemotherapy in the Therapy of Murine Bladder Cancer
24 Cisplatin Regimens in the Treatment of Bladder and Penile Cancer
25 Treatment of Advanced Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate with Cisplatin
26 Cisplatin Therapy of Ovarian Cancer
27 Cisplatin Combination Chemotherapy for Drug-Resistant Ovarian Carcinoma
28 Cisplatin in Treatment of Cervical and Endometrial Cancer Patients
29 Cisplatin in the Treatment of Advanced or Recurrent Cervix and Uterine Cancer
30 The Role of Cisplatin in the Treatment of Recurrent Head and Neck Cancer
31 Induction Chemotherapy of Advanced Previously Untreated Squamous Cell Head and Neck Cancer with Cisplatin and Bleomycin
32 Clinical Results with Cisplatin in Lung Cancer
33 The Use of Intravenous Cisplatin in Various Adult Malignancies
34 Cisplatin in Metastatic Osteogenic Sarcoma
35 Phase II Evaluation of Cisplatin in Children with Neuroblastoma and Other Malignant Solid Tumors
36 Cisplatin Nephrotoxicity: The Effect of Dose, Schedule, and Hydration Scheme
37 Treatment of Regionally Confined Metastatic Tumors with Arterial Infusion of Cisplatin
38 Design of Clinical Trials with Cisplatin Analogs
39 Clinical Results with Cisplatin Analogs
