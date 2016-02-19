Cisplatin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125650502, 9781483289007

Cisplatin

1st Edition

Current Status and New Developments

Editors: Archie W. Prestayko
eBook ISBN: 9781483289007
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 542
Description

Cisplatin: Current Status and New Developments is a collection of papers presented at a symposium sponsored by the University of Alabama in Birmingham Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Bristol Laboratories in Syracuse, ?ew York, and held on September 27-28, 1979, in Atlanta, Georgia. The symposium provided a forum for assessing developments with regards to cisplatin as an anticancer drug, with emphasis on its clinical application in a wide variety of adult and pediatric malignancies as well as the mechanism by which the drug appears to cause tumor cell death.

Comprised of 39 chapters, this book begins with a preclinical overview of cisplatin, focusing on its mechanism of action, pharmacology, antitumor activity, analogs, and toxicity. The discussion then turns to the effects of cisplatin on DNA and the possible relationships to cytotoxicity and mutagenicity in mammalian cells; lethal activity of platinum compounds in combination with pyrimidine derivatives; and ultrastructural effects of cisplatin. Subsequent chapters focus on the rationale of combination chemotherapy; toxic side effects of platinum analogs; radiopharmacokinetics of cisplatin; and the use of cisplatin for the treatment of malignancies such as ovarian cancer and advanced adenocarcinoma of the prostate.

This monograph will be useful to oncologists and pharmacologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

I. Preclinical Studies

1 Cisplatin: A Preclinical Overview

2 Cisplatin: Its History and Possible Mechanisms of Action

3 Effects of Cisplatin on DNA and the Possible Relationships to Cytotoxicity and Mutagenicity in Mammalian Cells

4 The Lethal Activity of Platinum Compounds in Combination with Pyrimidine Derivatives

5 Repair of Cisplatin-Induced DNA Damage and Cell Sensitivity

6 Ultrastructural Effects of Cisplatin

7 Rationale of Combination Chemotherapy

8 A Review of Interactions between Platinum Coordination Complexes and Ionizing Radiation: Implications for Cancer Therapy

9 Antitumor Platinum Complexes: Structure-Activity Relationships

10 Antitumor Activity of Platinum Analogs

11 Antitumor Activity of Cisplatin Analogs

12 Antitumor, Toxic, and Biochemical Properties of Cisplatin and Eight Other Platinum Complexes

13 In Vitro Interaction of Covalently Linked Closed Circular DNA with the Second-Generation Platinum Compounds

14 Toxic Side Effects of Platinum Analogs

15 Approaches to Studies of Platinate Toxicities

16 Morphological Manifestations of Cisplatin Analogs in Rats: An Ultrastructural Study

17 Radiopharmacokinetics of Cisplatin

18 Reactions of Cisplatin with Human Plasma and Plasma Fractions

19 Physical Compatibility and Chemical Stability of Cisplatin in Various Diluents and in Large-Volume Parenteral Solutions

II. Clinical Studies

20 Cisplatin: A Clinical Overview

21 Cisplatin Chemotherapy of Testicular Cancer

22 Sequential Combination Chemotherapy with Vinblastine-Bleomycin and Adriamycin-Cisplatin in Early and Late Testicular Cancer

23 Cisplatin Analogs and Combination Chemotherapy in the Therapy of Murine Bladder Cancer

24 Cisplatin Regimens in the Treatment of Bladder and Penile Cancer

25 Treatment of Advanced Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate with Cisplatin

26 Cisplatin Therapy of Ovarian Cancer

27 Cisplatin Combination Chemotherapy for Drug-Resistant Ovarian Carcinoma

28 Cisplatin in Treatment of Cervical and Endometrial Cancer Patients

29 Cisplatin in the Treatment of Advanced or Recurrent Cervix and Uterine Cancer

30 The Role of Cisplatin in the Treatment of Recurrent Head and Neck Cancer

31 Induction Chemotherapy of Advanced Previously Untreated Squamous Cell Head and Neck Cancer with Cisplatin and Bleomycin

32 Clinical Results with Cisplatin in Lung Cancer

33 The Use of Intravenous Cisplatin in Various Adult Malignancies

34 Cisplatin in Metastatic Osteogenic Sarcoma

35 Phase II Evaluation of Cisplatin in Children with Neuroblastoma and Other Malignant Solid Tumors

36 Cisplatin Nephrotoxicity: The Effect of Dose, Schedule, and Hydration Scheme

37 Treatment of Regionally Confined Metastatic Tumors with Arterial Infusion of Cisplatin

38 Design of Clinical Trials with Cisplatin Analogs

39 Clinical Results with Cisplatin Analogs

About the Editor

Archie W. Prestayko

