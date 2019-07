Cirugía implantológica mínimamente invasiva

Dr. Cullum completed his DDS with distinction at the University of Alberta, Canada and a general practice residency and specialty training in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Westchester Medical Center, New York.

He is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Dr. Cullum is on faculty as a Visiting Lecturer at both Loma Linda University and UCLA, Departments of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is Past-Chair, Department of Surgery, at Kootenai Medical Center.

He speaks internationally and has written numerous articles, textbook chapters and a new textbook titled “Minimally Invasive Dental Implant Surgery.” Dr. Cullum has served in national, state and local leadership roles.

At Implants Northwest, he practices oral and maxillofacial surgery with an emphasis on patient-centered care utilizing immediate and minimally invasive techniques in esthetic implant reconstruction. Dr. Cullum has developed a number of innovative techniques and continues to teach and study internationally. Dr. Cullum is also the president of Implants Northwest LIVE Learning Center, a continuing education institute in Coeur d’Alene.

Dr. Cullum and his wife live in the Coeur d’Alene area. He loves the outdoors and especially enjoys skiing and spending time with his family.