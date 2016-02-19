Circulatory Ulcers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166674, 9781483194158

Circulatory Ulcers

1st Edition

A Physical Approach

Authors: Hilton G. Tranchell Charles R. Bannister
eBook ISBN: 9781483194158
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 92
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Circulatory Ulcers: A Physical Approach is a nine-chapter test that explores the causes and treatment of different type of ulcers. This book discusses the physiology, development, and treatment options of the wound.
The first chapters deal with the removal of pain induced by the wound; methods to exercise the joints; strengthen and re-establish muscle contractions; types of effective dressing for the wound; classes of exercise to treat the immobility; improving circulation; and local treatment of ulcer. The succeeding chapters consider the restoration, treatment, and drugs of skin surrounding the wound. These topics are followed by discussions of the factors that determine the kind of treatment that should be given. A chapter is devoted to the modes of entry of an infection. The remaining chapters focus on the solutions, ointments, and powders used in treatment.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword

I. Ulcers- A Comparison

Causes

Correction as Basis of Treatment

II. The Ulcer

Parts of an Ulcer

Their Appearance at Varying Stages

Significance of Site

The Aims and Techniques of Treatment

Confidence of Patient

Pain

Joints

Musculature

Circulation

Local Treatment of Ulcer

Skin

Re-education of Walking

After-care

IV. The Prescription Of Treatment

Deciding Factors

Patient

Limb

Ulcer

Weather

Frequency of Attendance

V. Medicaments

Solutions for Cleansing Skin and Ulcer

Skin Protectives

Dressings for Ulcer

VI. The Treatment

Position of Patient—Dressing Trolley

Technique of Dressing

Frequency of Treatment

VII. Skin-Grafts

Most Frequently Used Methods

Physical Preparation

VIII. Excision and Skin-Graft

Pre-operative Physiotherapy

Operation

Postoperative Physiotherapy

IX. Suggestions for Organization

Treatment Room

Sterilizing Room

X. Conclusion

Appendix: Notes on Some Cases

Index


Details

No. of pages:
92
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483194158

About the Author

Hilton G. Tranchell

Charles R. Bannister

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.