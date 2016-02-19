Circulatory Ulcers: A Physical Approach is a nine-chapter test that explores the causes and treatment of different type of ulcers. This book discusses the physiology, development, and treatment options of the wound.

The first chapters deal with the removal of pain induced by the wound; methods to exercise the joints; strengthen and re-establish muscle contractions; types of effective dressing for the wound; classes of exercise to treat the immobility; improving circulation; and local treatment of ulcer. The succeeding chapters consider the restoration, treatment, and drugs of skin surrounding the wound. These topics are followed by discussions of the factors that determine the kind of treatment that should be given. A chapter is devoted to the modes of entry of an infection. The remaining chapters focus on the solutions, ointments, and powders used in treatment.

The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.