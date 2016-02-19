Circulatory Ulcers
1st Edition
A Physical Approach
Description
Circulatory Ulcers: A Physical Approach is a nine-chapter test that explores the causes and treatment of different type of ulcers. This book discusses the physiology, development, and treatment options of the wound.
The first chapters deal with the removal of pain induced by the wound; methods to exercise the joints; strengthen and re-establish muscle contractions; types of effective dressing for the wound; classes of exercise to treat the immobility; improving circulation; and local treatment of ulcer. The succeeding chapters consider the restoration, treatment, and drugs of skin surrounding the wound. These topics are followed by discussions of the factors that determine the kind of treatment that should be given. A chapter is devoted to the modes of entry of an infection. The remaining chapters focus on the solutions, ointments, and powders used in treatment.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
I. Ulcers- A Comparison
Causes
Correction as Basis of Treatment
II. The Ulcer
Parts of an Ulcer
Their Appearance at Varying Stages
Significance of Site
The Aims and Techniques of Treatment
Confidence of Patient
Pain
Joints
Musculature
Circulation
Local Treatment of Ulcer
Skin
Re-education of Walking
After-care
IV. The Prescription Of Treatment
Deciding Factors
Patient
Limb
Ulcer
Weather
Frequency of Attendance
V. Medicaments
Solutions for Cleansing Skin and Ulcer
Skin Protectives
Dressings for Ulcer
VI. The Treatment
Position of Patient—Dressing Trolley
Technique of Dressing
Frequency of Treatment
VII. Skin-Grafts
Most Frequently Used Methods
Physical Preparation
VIII. Excision and Skin-Graft
Pre-operative Physiotherapy
Operation
Postoperative Physiotherapy
IX. Suggestions for Organization
Treatment Room
Sterilizing Room
X. Conclusion
Appendix: Notes on Some Cases
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 92
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194158