Circulatory System Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125209502, 9780323141413

Circulatory System Dynamics

1st Edition

Authors: Abraham Noordergraaf
eBook ISBN: 9780323141413
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 368
Description

Circulatory System Dynamics reviews cardiovascular dynamics from the analytical viewpoint and indicates ways in which the accumulated knowledge can be expanded and applied to further enhance understanding of the normal mammalian circulation, to ascertain the nature of difficulties associated with disease, and to test the effect of treatment.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the circulatory system, including its anatomy and the trigger for myocardial (heart muscle) contraction. The discussion then turns to measurement of blood pressure using invasive and non-invasive techniques; blood flow measurement, with emphasis on cardiac output and measurement in the microcirculation; the system and pulmonary arterial trees; and pulsatile pressure and flow in pulmonary veins. Subsequent chapters explore microcirculation and the anatomy of the microvasculature; the heart and coronary circulation, paying particular attention to the Frank-Starling mechanism and indices of myocardial "contractility"; and control of blood pressure, peripheral resistance, and cerebral flow. The last two chapters deal with circulatory assistance and the closed cardiovascular system.

This book will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in fields ranging from physiology and biology to biochemistry and biophysics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 The Circulatory System

1. Anatomy

2. The Triggering System

3. System Operation

4. Function

Problems

References

Chapter 2 Blood Pressure Measurement

1. Introduction

2. Noninvasive Techniques

3. Invasive Techniques

4. Pressure Measurement in the Microcirculation

Problems

References

Chapter 3 Blood Flow Measurement

1. Introduction

2. Measurement of Cardiac Output

3. Measurement of Local Flow

4. Flow Measurement in the Microcirculation

Problems

References

Chapter 4 The Arterial Trees

1. Introduction

2. The Systemic Arterial Tree

3. The Pulmonary Arterial Tree

Problems

References

Chapter 5 Veins

1. Introduction

2. Flow in Collapsible Tubes

3. The Systemic Venous Tree

4. Pulsatile Pressure and Flow in Pulmonary Veins

Problems

References

Chapter 6 Microcirculation

1. Introduction

2. Anatomy of the Microvasculature

3. Physiological Features

4. Microcirculatory Dynamics

Problems

References

Chapter 7 The Heart

1. Introduction

2. The Frank-Starling Mechanism

3. Concepts in Muscle

4. The Contractile Mechanism

5. The Heart as a Pump

6. Indices of Myocardial "Contractility"

7. The Coronary Circulation

Problems

References

Chapter 8 Control

1. Introduction

2. Baroreceptors

3. Automated Control of Blood Pressure

4. Control of Peripheral Resistance

5. Cerebral Flow

Problem

References

Chapter 9 The Closed Cardiovascular System

1. The Circulation in Failure and during Exercise

2. Explicit Introduction of the Model Concept

3. Explicit Introduction of the Computer

4. The Future o f Cardiovascular Systems Analysis

Problems

References

Chapter 10 Circulatory Assistance

1. Introduction

2. Temporary Assist Devices

3. Permanent Circulatory Assistance

4. Total Heart Replacement

Problems

References

Solutions to Problems

Index

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141413

Abraham Noordergraaf

