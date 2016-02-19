Circulatory System Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Circulatory System Dynamics reviews cardiovascular dynamics from the analytical viewpoint and indicates ways in which the accumulated knowledge can be expanded and applied to further enhance understanding of the normal mammalian circulation, to ascertain the nature of difficulties associated with disease, and to test the effect of treatment.
Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the circulatory system, including its anatomy and the trigger for myocardial (heart muscle) contraction. The discussion then turns to measurement of blood pressure using invasive and non-invasive techniques; blood flow measurement, with emphasis on cardiac output and measurement in the microcirculation; the system and pulmonary arterial trees; and pulsatile pressure and flow in pulmonary veins. Subsequent chapters explore microcirculation and the anatomy of the microvasculature; the heart and coronary circulation, paying particular attention to the Frank-Starling mechanism and indices of myocardial "contractility"; and control of blood pressure, peripheral resistance, and cerebral flow. The last two chapters deal with circulatory assistance and the closed cardiovascular system.
This book will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in fields ranging from physiology and biology to biochemistry and biophysics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 The Circulatory System
1. Anatomy
2. The Triggering System
3. System Operation
4. Function
Problems
References
Chapter 2 Blood Pressure Measurement
1. Introduction
2. Noninvasive Techniques
3. Invasive Techniques
4. Pressure Measurement in the Microcirculation
Problems
References
Chapter 3 Blood Flow Measurement
1. Introduction
2. Measurement of Cardiac Output
3. Measurement of Local Flow
4. Flow Measurement in the Microcirculation
Problems
References
Chapter 4 The Arterial Trees
1. Introduction
2. The Systemic Arterial Tree
3. The Pulmonary Arterial Tree
Problems
References
Chapter 5 Veins
1. Introduction
2. Flow in Collapsible Tubes
3. The Systemic Venous Tree
4. Pulsatile Pressure and Flow in Pulmonary Veins
Problems
References
Chapter 6 Microcirculation
1. Introduction
2. Anatomy of the Microvasculature
3. Physiological Features
4. Microcirculatory Dynamics
Problems
References
Chapter 7 The Heart
1. Introduction
2. The Frank-Starling Mechanism
3. Concepts in Muscle
4. The Contractile Mechanism
5. The Heart as a Pump
6. Indices of Myocardial "Contractility"
7. The Coronary Circulation
Problems
References
Chapter 8 Control
1. Introduction
2. Baroreceptors
3. Automated Control of Blood Pressure
4. Control of Peripheral Resistance
5. Cerebral Flow
Problem
References
Chapter 9 The Closed Cardiovascular System
1. The Circulation in Failure and during Exercise
2. Explicit Introduction of the Model Concept
3. Explicit Introduction of the Computer
4. The Future o f Cardiovascular Systems Analysis
Problems
References
Chapter 10 Circulatory Assistance
1. Introduction
2. Temporary Assist Devices
3. Permanent Circulatory Assistance
4. Total Heart Replacement
Problems
References
Solutions to Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141413