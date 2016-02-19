Circulating Fluidized Bed Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080362250, 9781483162164

Circulating Fluidized Bed Technology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Second International Conference on Circulating Fluidized Beds, Compiègne, France, 14-18 March 1988

Editors: Prabir Basu Jean François Large
eBook ISBN: 9781483162164
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 590
Description

Circulating Fluidized Bed Technology II is a result of a series of science-related conferences in the 1980s. The text contains various studies, facts, and discussions on fluidized beds. The book begins by going through the rise and fall of circulating systems, specifically fluid dynamics. The chapter continues with a wider discussion of hydrodynamics, which includes its scales, particles, and different math formulas. In the several chapters that follow, a thorough study of fluidized beds and its subtopics are presented, which include particle behavior, combustion, heat transfer process, reactors, gas mixing, parameters, measurements, and characteristics. The variations of fluidized beds, including the multisolid, dual-column, and turbulent, are also given. The book serves as a very useful reference for undergraduates and postgraduates of physics, chemistry, and other related fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Overviews

The Rise and Fall of Recurrent Particles: Hydrodynamics of Circulation

Circulating Fluidized Bed Heat Transfer

Non Mechanical Solid Feed and Recycle Devices for Circulating Fluidized Bed

Commercial Experience with Synthol CFB Reactors

Analysis of Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion Technology and Scope for Future Development

2. Flow Regimes

Vertical Slug Flows of Gas-Solid Transport in Circulating Fluidized Beds

Energy Transport and Regime Transition in Particle-Fluid Two-Phase Flow

Method of Energy Minimization in Multi-Scale Modeling of Two-Phase Flow

Turbulent Fluidization Phenomena

Hydrodynamics in a Large Circulating Fluidized Bed

3. Flow Structure

Gas/Solid Flow Patterns in a 30.5 cm Diameter Circulating Fluidized Bed

Recirculation of Particles in Fast Fluidized Risers

Solid Distribution and Movement in Circulating Fluidized Beds

Measurement of Radial & Axial Solids Flux Variations in the Riser of a Circulating Fluidized Bed

Solids Concentration and Velocity Patterns in Circulating Fluidized Beds

A Model for the Dynamics of a Circulating Fluidized Bed Loop

Axial Voidage Profiles of Fast Fluidized Beds in Different Operating Regions

Design Parameters Determining Solid Hold-Up in Fast Fluidized Bed System

The Prediction & Measurement of Particle Behavior in Circulating Fluidized Beds

The Hydrodynamic Behavior of Two Circulating Fluidized Beds Units of Different Sizes

4. Heat Transfer

Aerodynamics and Heat Transfer in Cyclones with Particle-Laden Gas Flow

Radiative Heat Transfer from a Fast Fluidized Bed

A Theoretical Model for Simultaneous Convective and Radiative Heat Transfer in Circulating Fluidized Beds

Experimental Local Heat Transfer in a Circulating Fluidized Bed

Heat Transfer to Tubes Immersed in the Splash Zone of a Turbulent Fluidized Bed

5. Reactor Modeling & Gas Mixing

A Generalized Gas-Solid Reaction model for Circulating Fluidized Beds — An Application to Wood Pyrolysis

Mathematical Modeling of Coal Combustion in a Circulating Fluidized Bed Reactor

Gas Mixing in a Fast Fluidized Bed

Axial Gas Mixing in a Circulating Fluidized Bed

6. Fluidized Bed Combustion and Boilers

Study on the Operation Stability of Laboratory Scale Circulating Fluidized Bed

Coal Combustion in Circulating Fluidized Bed

Response of CFB Boiler to Step-Change in Fuel Type

Attempts to the Apprehension and Development of Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion

Waste Wood Combustion in Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers

Design and Operating Experience of the First Commercial MSFB Boiler in Japan

Multisolid Fluidized Bed — The Current Status and Future Development

The 125 MWE Emile Huchet Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler. Studies for Water/Coal Mixtures Utilization

Large Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers: Duisburg Operating Results

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Burning a High Sulphur Coal

7. Emission from Fluidized Bed Combustors

NOx Control in a Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustor

NOx Abatement in Ahlstrom Pyroflow Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers

Experimental Study on Nox Reduction in CFB Coal Combustion

Emission Control by Combustion in Circulating Fluidized Bed-Operating Experiences

Emissions of Nitrogen Oxide from a Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler - The Influence of Design Parameters

8. Application in Petrochemical Reaction

Butane Oxidation to Maleic Anhydridre in a Recirculating Solids Riser Reactor

Solids Circulation in a Turbulent FB Petrochemical Reactor

Ultrapyrolysis of Cold Lake Bitumen

9. Solid Recirculation Techniques

Design of Standpipe and Non-Mechanical V-Valves for a Circulating Fluidized Bed

Measurement of Solids Circulation Rates in Circulating Fluidized Beds

Characteristics of Solid Circulation in a Multi-Functional-Dual-Column CFB

10. Alternative Designs

Internal Hortizontal Cyclone Separator for Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion Boiler

Solid Circulation in Cyclonic Fluidized Bed Combustors

Studies on a Swirling Circulating Fluidized Bed

Combustion Limit of Coals in Two-Stages CFM-Bed with Exhaust Heat Recirculation

Study on the Twin Circulating Fluidized Bed Reactors

Micromixing of Particles in an Ultra-Rapid Fluidized (URF) Reactor

Subject Index

Author Index

About the Editor

Prabir Basu

Dr. Prabir Basu, founding President of Greenfield Research Incorporated, a private research and development company in Canada that specializes in gasification and torrefaction, is an active researcher and designer of biomass energy conversion systems. Dr. Basu holds a position of Professor in Mechanical Engineering Department and is Head of Circulating Fluidized Bed Laboratory at Dalhousie University, Halifax His current research interests include frontier areas, chemical looping gasification, torrefaction, biomass cofiring amongst others.

Professor Basu also founded of the prestigious triennial International Conference series on Circulating Fluidized Beds, and a private R&D company, Fluidized Bed Systems Limited that specializes on design, training and investigative services on fluidized bed boilers.

Professor Basu has been working in the field of energy conversion and the environment for more than 30 years. Prior to joining the engineering faculty at Dalhousie University (formerly known as the Technical University of Nova Scotia), he worked with both a government research laboratory and a boiler manufacturing company.

Dr. Basu’s passion for the transformation of research results into industrial practice is well known, as is his ongoing commitment to spreading advanced knowledge around the world. He has authored more than 200 research papers and seven monographs in emerging areas of energy and environment, some of which have been translated into Chinese and Korean. He is well known internationally for providing expert advices on circulating fluidized bed boilers and conducting training courses to industries and universities across the globe.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Jean François Large

