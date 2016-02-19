Circulating Fluidized Bed Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Conference on Circulating Fluidized Beds, Compiègne, France, 14-18 March 1988
Description
Circulating Fluidized Bed Technology II is a result of a series of science-related conferences in the 1980s. The text contains various studies, facts, and discussions on fluidized beds. The book begins by going through the rise and fall of circulating systems, specifically fluid dynamics. The chapter continues with a wider discussion of hydrodynamics, which includes its scales, particles, and different math formulas. In the several chapters that follow, a thorough study of fluidized beds and its subtopics are presented, which include particle behavior, combustion, heat transfer process, reactors, gas mixing, parameters, measurements, and characteristics. The variations of fluidized beds, including the multisolid, dual-column, and turbulent, are also given. The book serves as a very useful reference for undergraduates and postgraduates of physics, chemistry, and other related fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Overviews
The Rise and Fall of Recurrent Particles: Hydrodynamics of Circulation
Circulating Fluidized Bed Heat Transfer
Non Mechanical Solid Feed and Recycle Devices for Circulating Fluidized Bed
Commercial Experience with Synthol CFB Reactors
Analysis of Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion Technology and Scope for Future Development
2. Flow Regimes
Vertical Slug Flows of Gas-Solid Transport in Circulating Fluidized Beds
Energy Transport and Regime Transition in Particle-Fluid Two-Phase Flow
Method of Energy Minimization in Multi-Scale Modeling of Two-Phase Flow
Turbulent Fluidization Phenomena
Hydrodynamics in a Large Circulating Fluidized Bed
3. Flow Structure
Gas/Solid Flow Patterns in a 30.5 cm Diameter Circulating Fluidized Bed
Recirculation of Particles in Fast Fluidized Risers
Solid Distribution and Movement in Circulating Fluidized Beds
Measurement of Radial & Axial Solids Flux Variations in the Riser of a Circulating Fluidized Bed
Solids Concentration and Velocity Patterns in Circulating Fluidized Beds
A Model for the Dynamics of a Circulating Fluidized Bed Loop
Axial Voidage Profiles of Fast Fluidized Beds in Different Operating Regions
Design Parameters Determining Solid Hold-Up in Fast Fluidized Bed System
The Prediction & Measurement of Particle Behavior in Circulating Fluidized Beds
The Hydrodynamic Behavior of Two Circulating Fluidized Beds Units of Different Sizes
4. Heat Transfer
Aerodynamics and Heat Transfer in Cyclones with Particle-Laden Gas Flow
Radiative Heat Transfer from a Fast Fluidized Bed
A Theoretical Model for Simultaneous Convective and Radiative Heat Transfer in Circulating Fluidized Beds
Experimental Local Heat Transfer in a Circulating Fluidized Bed
Heat Transfer to Tubes Immersed in the Splash Zone of a Turbulent Fluidized Bed
5. Reactor Modeling & Gas Mixing
A Generalized Gas-Solid Reaction model for Circulating Fluidized Beds — An Application to Wood Pyrolysis
Mathematical Modeling of Coal Combustion in a Circulating Fluidized Bed Reactor
Gas Mixing in a Fast Fluidized Bed
Axial Gas Mixing in a Circulating Fluidized Bed
6. Fluidized Bed Combustion and Boilers
Study on the Operation Stability of Laboratory Scale Circulating Fluidized Bed
Coal Combustion in Circulating Fluidized Bed
Response of CFB Boiler to Step-Change in Fuel Type
Attempts to the Apprehension and Development of Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion
Waste Wood Combustion in Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers
Design and Operating Experience of the First Commercial MSFB Boiler in Japan
Multisolid Fluidized Bed — The Current Status and Future Development
The 125 MWE Emile Huchet Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler. Studies for Water/Coal Mixtures Utilization
Large Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers: Duisburg Operating Results
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Burning a High Sulphur Coal
7. Emission from Fluidized Bed Combustors
NOx Control in a Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustor
NOx Abatement in Ahlstrom Pyroflow Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers
Experimental Study on Nox Reduction in CFB Coal Combustion
Emission Control by Combustion in Circulating Fluidized Bed-Operating Experiences
Emissions of Nitrogen Oxide from a Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler - The Influence of Design Parameters
8. Application in Petrochemical Reaction
Butane Oxidation to Maleic Anhydridre in a Recirculating Solids Riser Reactor
Solids Circulation in a Turbulent FB Petrochemical Reactor
Ultrapyrolysis of Cold Lake Bitumen
9. Solid Recirculation Techniques
Design of Standpipe and Non-Mechanical V-Valves for a Circulating Fluidized Bed
Measurement of Solids Circulation Rates in Circulating Fluidized Beds
Characteristics of Solid Circulation in a Multi-Functional-Dual-Column CFB
10. Alternative Designs
Internal Hortizontal Cyclone Separator for Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion Boiler
Solid Circulation in Cyclonic Fluidized Bed Combustors
Studies on a Swirling Circulating Fluidized Bed
Combustion Limit of Coals in Two-Stages CFM-Bed with Exhaust Heat Recirculation
Study on the Twin Circulating Fluidized Bed Reactors
Micromixing of Particles in an Ultra-Rapid Fluidized (URF) Reactor
Subject Index
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162164
About the Editor
Prabir Basu
Dr. Prabir Basu, founding President of Greenfield Research Incorporated, a private research and development company in Canada that specializes in gasification and torrefaction, is an active researcher and designer of biomass energy conversion systems. Dr. Basu holds a position of Professor in Mechanical Engineering Department and is Head of Circulating Fluidized Bed Laboratory at Dalhousie University, Halifax His current research interests include frontier areas, chemical looping gasification, torrefaction, biomass cofiring amongst others.
Professor Basu also founded of the prestigious triennial International Conference series on Circulating Fluidized Beds, and a private R&D company, Fluidized Bed Systems Limited that specializes on design, training and investigative services on fluidized bed boilers.
Professor Basu has been working in the field of energy conversion and the environment for more than 30 years. Prior to joining the engineering faculty at Dalhousie University (formerly known as the Technical University of Nova Scotia), he worked with both a government research laboratory and a boiler manufacturing company.
Dr. Basu’s passion for the transformation of research results into industrial practice is well known, as is his ongoing commitment to spreading advanced knowledge around the world. He has authored more than 200 research papers and seven monographs in emerging areas of energy and environment, some of which have been translated into Chinese and Korean. He is well known internationally for providing expert advices on circulating fluidized bed boilers and conducting training courses to industries and universities across the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada