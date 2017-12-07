Circuits, Signals and Systems for Bioengineers - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128093955, 9780128096260

Circuits, Signals and Systems for Bioengineers

3rd Edition

A MATLAB-Based Introduction

Authors: John Semmlow
eBook ISBN: 9780128096260
Paperback ISBN: 9780128093955
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 2017
Page Count: 782
Table of Contents

1. Introduction - The Big Picture
2. Basic Concepts in Signal Analysis
3. The Fourier Series and the Fourier Transformation - Continuous Signals
4. The Discrete Time Fourier Series and Transform - Discrete Signals
5. Linear Systems Analysis in the Time Domain - Convolution and Simulation
6. Analysis of Continuous Linear Systems in the Frequency Domain
7. Analysis of Continuous Linear Systems in the s Domain - The Laplace Transform and the Analysis of Transients
8. Analysis of Discrete Linear Systems in the z Domain - The z-Transform
9. Linear System Analysis - Applications
10. System Modeling and Simulation
11. Stochastic, Nonstationary, and Nonlinear Systems and Signals
12. Two-Dimensional Signals - Basic Image Analysis
13. Circuits Elements and Circuit Variables
14. Circuit Analysis and Analog Models
15. Circuit Reduction - Simplifications
16. Basic Analog Electronics - Operational Amplifiers

Description

Circuits, Signals and Systems for Bioengineers: A MATLAB-Based Introduction, Third Edition, guides the reader through the electrical engineering principles that can be applied to biological systems. It details the basic engineering concepts that underlie biomedical systems, medical devices, biocontrol and biomedical signal analysis, providing a solid foundation for students in important bioengineering concepts.

Fully revised and updated to better meet the needs of instructors and students, the third edition introduces and develops concepts through computational methods that allow students to explore operations, such as correlations, convolution, the Fourier transform and the transfer function. New chapters have been added on image analysis, noise, stochastic processes and ergodicity, and new medical examples and applications are included throughout the text.

Key Features

  • Covers current applications in biocontrol, with examples from physiological systems modeling, such as the respiratory system
  • Includes revised material throughout, with improved clarity of presentation and more biological, physiological and medical examples and applications
  • Includes a new chapter on noise, stochastic processes, non-stationary and ergodicity
  • Includes a separate new chapter featuring expanded coverage of image analysis
  • Includes support materials, such as solutions, lecture slides, MATLAB data and functions needed to solve the problems

Readership

Biomedical engineering students; practicing medical technicians; mechanical engineers; electrical engineers

About the Authors

John Semmlow

John Semmlow Author

John Semmlow was a professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering of Rutgers University and in the Department of Surgery of Robert Wood Johnson Medical School UMDNJ for 32 years. Over that period he published over 100 review journal articles and has been appointed a Fellow of the IEEE, the AIMBE, and the BMES. He retired in June of 2010, but still remains active in research, particularly cardiovascular diagnosis and human motor control. He is actively pursuing a ‘second career’ as an artist, designing and building computer controlled kinetic art: sculptures that move in interesting and intriguing ways.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University and Robert Wood Johnson Medical School-University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey, New Brunswick, USA

