Circuits, Signals and Systems for Bioengineers: A MATLAB-Based Introduction, Third Edition, guides the reader through the electrical engineering principles that can be applied to biological systems. It details the basic engineering concepts that underlie biomedical systems, medical devices, biocontrol and biomedical signal analysis, providing a solid foundation for students in important bioengineering concepts.

Fully revised and updated to better meet the needs of instructors and students, the third edition introduces and develops concepts through computational methods that allow students to explore operations, such as correlations, convolution, the Fourier transform and the transfer function. New chapters have been added on image analysis, noise, stochastic processes and ergodicity, and new medical examples and applications are included throughout the text.