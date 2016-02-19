Circannual Clocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125501507, 9780323146760

Circannual Clocks

1st Edition

Annual Biological Rhythms

Editors: Eric Pengelley
eBook ISBN: 9780323146760
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 538
Description

Circannual Clocks: Annual Biological Rhythms documents the Proceedings of a Satellite Symposium of the 140th Meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science held in San Francisco, California, February 25, 1974. The purpose of the symposium was to summarize the present state of knowledge on endogenous annual rhythms (circannual clocks), and to point out their biological significance and importance.
The presentations included studies on the following: the circannual rhythms of an arthropod, the cave crayfish, Orconectes pellucidus inermis, and a cnidarian, Campanularia flexuosa; the occurrence, manifestation, and importance of circannual rhythms in birds with different migratory habits; and the importance of circannual rhythms in hibernating mammals. Also covered are the relationships between circannual rhythms and endogenous lunar and tidal rhythms; circannual rhythm of reproduction in male European starlings; the adaptational value of internal annual clocks in birds; the expression and suppression of the circannual antler growth cycle in deer; and circannual rhythms in man.

Table of Contents


Participants

Preface

Dedication to Professor William Rowan

Biographical Sketch of Professor Rowan

Relation of Light to Bird Migration and Developmental changes, Professor Rowan's Paper of 1925, Reprinted from Nature

Circannual Rhythmicity in Invertebrates

Circannual Rhythms in Birds with Different Migratory Habits

Circannual Rhythmicity in Hibernating Mammals

Comment

Evidences for Blood-Borne Substances Which Trigger or Impede Natural Mammalian Hibernation

External and Internal Components of the Mechanism Controlling Reproductive Cycles in Drakes

Relationships between Circannual Rhythms and Endogenous Lunar and Tidal Rhythms

Physiological and Biochemical Reflections of Circannual Rhythmicity in the European Hedgehog and Man

Circannual Rhythm of Reproduction in Male European Starlings (Stemm vulgaris)

The Adaptational Value of Internal Annual Clocks in Birds

Expression and Suppression of the Circannual Antler Growth Cycle in Deer

Aspects of Circannual Rhythms in Man

Circannual Rhythms in Circadian Perspective


About the Editor

Eric Pengelley

