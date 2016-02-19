Circannual Clocks
1st Edition
Annual Biological Rhythms
Circannual Clocks: Annual Biological Rhythms documents the Proceedings of a Satellite Symposium of the 140th Meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science held in San Francisco, California, February 25, 1974. The purpose of the symposium was to summarize the present state of knowledge on endogenous annual rhythms (circannual clocks), and to point out their biological significance and importance.
The presentations included studies on the following: the circannual rhythms of an arthropod, the cave crayfish, Orconectes pellucidus inermis, and a cnidarian, Campanularia flexuosa; the occurrence, manifestation, and importance of circannual rhythms in birds with different migratory habits; and the importance of circannual rhythms in hibernating mammals. Also covered are the relationships between circannual rhythms and endogenous lunar and tidal rhythms; circannual rhythm of reproduction in male European starlings; the adaptational value of internal annual clocks in birds; the expression and suppression of the circannual antler growth cycle in deer; and circannual rhythms in man.
Dedication to Professor William Rowan
Biographical Sketch of Professor Rowan
Relation of Light to Bird Migration and Developmental changes, Professor Rowan's Paper of 1925, Reprinted from Nature
Circannual Rhythmicity in Invertebrates
Circannual Rhythms in Birds with Different Migratory Habits
Circannual Rhythmicity in Hibernating Mammals
Comment
Evidences for Blood-Borne Substances Which Trigger or Impede Natural Mammalian Hibernation
External and Internal Components of the Mechanism Controlling Reproductive Cycles in Drakes
Relationships between Circannual Rhythms and Endogenous Lunar and Tidal Rhythms
Physiological and Biochemical Reflections of Circannual Rhythmicity in the European Hedgehog and Man
Circannual Rhythm of Reproduction in Male European Starlings (Stemm vulgaris)
The Adaptational Value of Internal Annual Clocks in Birds
Expression and Suppression of the Circannual Antler Growth Cycle in Deer
Aspects of Circannual Rhythms in Man
Circannual Rhythms in Circadian Perspective
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146760