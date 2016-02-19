Circadian Rhythms and the Human
1st Edition
Description
Circadian Rhythms and the Human covers the basic principles behind the human circadian rhythms. This book is composed of 12 chapters that discuss the detection, analysis, and definition of rhythms, specifically exogenous and endogenous rhythms. This book also demonstrates the mechanism of metabolic and gastrointestinal rhythms.
The opening chapters deal with the rhythms in living organism; establishing the endogeneity of rhythms; definition of nychthemeral rhythm; methods of measuring the frequency of rhythms; exogenous effects upon the temperature rhythm; interaction between exogenous and endogenous influences; and possible origins of renal rhythmicity. The succeeding chapters consider the effect of exercise at different times of day and the concept of sleep-wakefulness rhythm. The discussion then shifts to the effects of repeated time-zone transitions and the effects of time on drug administration. The closing chapters are devoted to the assessment of work performance during shift work.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, researchers, and the general reader.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Introduction and Methods of Study
Rhythms in Living Organisms
Definition of Terms
Detection of Rhythms
Analysis of Rhythms
Exogenous and Endogenous Rhythms
Establishing the Endogeneity of Rhythms;
Summary
Chapter 2 The Circadian Rhythm of Deep Body Temperature
Methods of Measurement
The Nychthemeral Rhythm
The Endogenous Component
Exogenous Effects upon the Temperature Rhythm
The Interaction between Exogenous and Endogenous Influences
Origin of the Rhythm
Implications and Usefulness
Chapter 3 Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Metabolic and Gastrointestinal Rhythms
I Cardiovascular system: Continuous Monitoring
Blood Pressure
Pulse Rate
Other Cardiovascular Variables
The Causal Nexus between Cardiovascular Variables
II Respiratory System: Oxygen Consumption, Respiratory Frequency and Blood Gas Partial Pressures
Mechanical Factors
The Effect of Exercise at Different Times of Day
The Causal Nexus
III Metabolic and Gastrointestinal Rhythms: Metabolic Rhythms
Gastrointestinal Rhythms
Chapter 4 The Kidney and Hormones Affecting it Endogenous and Exogenous Components
Possible Origins of Renal Rhythmicity
Chapter 5 Sleep and Wakefulness
Studying the Sleep-Wakefulness Rhythm
Results of Sleep-Wake Fullness Studies
Inferences from Isolation Experiments
Sleep Stages
Chapter 6 Rhythms in Mental Performance
Problems Associated with Psychometric Testing
Assessment of Mental Performance Rhythms Results on a Nychthemeral Routine
The Causal Nexus and Performance Rhythms
Summary
Chapter 7 The Endocrine System
Problems
Cortisol, Adrenocorticotrophic Hormone and Corticotrophin Releasing Factor
Growth Hormone
Other Hormones
Some General Problems
Chapter 8 Rhythms in the Infant and the Aged
I The Infant: Results
Inferences and Speculations
II The Aged
Chapter 9 Time-Zone Transitions
Introduction
Results
Differences Produced by Time-Zone Transitions
Entrainment by Partition: Masking
Consequences of Repeated Time-Zone Transitions
Advice to Travelers
Chapter 10 Shiftwork
Introduction
Some Problems in Assessing Implications of Shift Work
Complaints Associated with Shift Work
Performance during Shift Work
Results and Problems with Other Shift Systems
Permanent Shift Workers and Adaptability to Shift Work
Conclusions
Chapter 11 Clinical Implications
Normal Values and Circadian Rhythms
Autorhythmometry
Changed Circadian Rhythms in Illness
The Effects of Time of Drug Administration—Chronotherapy
Implications for the Availability of Medical Services
Conclusions
Chapter 12 Circadian Rhythm Mechanisms
A Hierarchy of Rhythms and the Causal Nexus between Them
How Many Clocks?
Properties of the Endogenous Oscillator(s)
Entrainment and Zeitgeber
Zeitgeber in Man
Appendix Statistical Analysis of Rhythms
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 24th September 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193427