Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 4-2
1st Edition
Authors: Kenneth Wright, Jr.
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705416
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th June 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
Circadian rhythm sleep disorders are caused by a mismatch between the sleep - wake pattern and circadian phase. Sleep at the circadian high is impaired, while alertness is reduced during wakefulness. This issue discusses biological timekeeping, consequences of circadian disruption in animal models, influence of circadian system on disease severity, effect of light on circadian physiology, melatonin, non-24-hour disorder, irregular sleep-wake disorder, advanced sleep phase, delayed sleep phase, jet lag, shift work, circadian disruption and psychiatric disorders, and winter depression.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 30th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705416
About the Authors
Kenneth Wright, Jr. Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.