Ciottone's Disaster Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323286657, 9780323358460

Ciottone's Disaster Medicine

2nd Edition

Editors: Gregory Ciottone Paul Biddinger Robert Darling Saleh Fares Mark Keim Michael Molloy Selim Suner
eBook ISBN: 9780323358460
eBook ISBN: 9780323358477
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323286657
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th November 2015
Page Count: 1048
Description

The most comprehensive resource of its kind, Ciottone’s Disaster Medicine, 2nd Edition, thoroughly covers isolated domestic events as well as global disasters and humanitarian crises. Dr. Gregory Ciottone and more than 200 worldwide authorities share their knowledge and expertise on the preparation, assessment, and management of both natural and man-made disasters, including terrorist attacks and the threat of biological warfare. Part 1 offers an A-to-Z resource for every aspect of disaster medicine and management, while Part 2 features an exhaustive compilation of every conceivable disaster event, organized to facilitate quick reference in a real-time setting.

Key Features

  • Quickly grasp key concepts, including identification of risks, organizational preparedness, equipment planning, disaster education and training, and more advanced concepts such as disaster risk reduction, tactical EMS, hazard vulnerability analysis, impact of disaster on children, and more.

  • Understand the chemical and biologic weapons known to exist today, as well as how to best manage possible future events and scenarios for which there is no precedent.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Disaster Medicine

Section 1: Introduction

2. Public Health and Disasters

3. The Role of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Disaster Management and Preparedness

4. Role of Emergency Medicine in Disaster Management

5. Disaster Nursing

6. The Role of Hospitals in Disaster

7. Complex Emergencies

8. Disaster and Climate Change

9. Children and Disaster

10. Psychological Impact of Disaster on Displaced Populations and Refugees of Multiple Traumas

11. Ethical Issues in Disaster Medicine

12. Issues of Liability in Emergency Response

Section 2: Domestic and International Resources

13. Disaster Response in the United States

14. Disaster Response in Europe

15. Local Disaster Response

16. State Disaster Response: Systems and Programs

17. Selected Federal Disaster Response Agencies and Capabilities

18. Global Disaster Response

19. Non-Governmental Organizations in Disaster Medicine

20. Disaster and Emergency Management Programs

Section 3: Pre-Event Topics

21. Emergency Department Design

22. Community Hazard Vulnerability Assessment

23. Health Care Facility Hazard and Vulnerability Analysis

24. Public Information Management

25. Informatics and Telecommunications in Disaster

26. Medical Simulation in Disaster Preparedness

27. Disaster Mitigation

28. Disaster Risk Management

29. Vaccines

30. Occupational Medicine: An Asset in Time of Crisis

31. Worker Health and Safety in Disaster Response

32. Disaster Preparedness

33. Policy Issues in Disaster Preparedness and Response

34. Mutual Aid

35. Patient Surge

Section 4: Event-Response Topics

36. Accidental versus Intentional Event

37. Crisis Leadership in Public Health Emergencies

38. The Incident Command System

39. Scene Safety and Situational Awareness in Disaster Response

40. Needs Assessment

41. Operations and Logistics

42. Disaster Communications

43. Mobile Disaster Applications

44. The Role of Social Media in Disasters

45. Volunteers and Donations

46. Personal Protective Equipment

47. Role of Bystanders in Disasters

48. Surveillance

49. Geographic Information Systems in Crises

50. Management of Mass Fatalities

51. Disaster Management of Animals

Section 5: Mechanical Operations in Disasters

52. Urban Search and Rescue

53. Medical Care in Remote Areas

54. Triage

55. Patient Tracking Systems in Disasters

56. Infectious Disease in a Disaster Zone

57. Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment in Disasters

Section 6: Post-Event Topics

58. Displaced Populations

59. Rehabilitation and Reconstruction

60. Disaster Education and Research

61. Practical Applications of Disaster Epidemiology

62. Measures of Effectiveness in Disaster Management

Section 7: Topics Unique to Terrorist Events and High-Threat Disaster Response

63. Lessons Learned as a Result of Terrorist Attacks

64. The Psychology of Terrorism

65. Thinking Outside the Box: Health Service Support Considerations in the Era of Asymmetrical Threats

66. Integrated Response to Domestic Terrorism

67. Multimodality, Layered Attack

68. Active Shooter Response

69. Hostage Taking

70. Civil Unrest and Rioting

71. Introduction to Explosions and Blasts

72. Suicide Bomber

73. Improvised Explosive Devices

74. Vehicle Borne Improvised Devices

75. Conventional Explosions at a Mass Gathering

76. Nuclear Disaster Management

77. Dirty Bomb (Radiologic Dispersal Device)

78. General Approach to Chemical Attack

79. Biologic Attack

80. Future Biologic and Chemical Weapons

81. Directed-Energy Weapons

82. Chemical, Biologic, Radiological, and Nuclear Quarantine

83. Chemical Decontamination

84. Radiation Decontamination

Section 8: Operational Medicine

85. Military Lessons Learned for Disaster Response

86. Integration of Law Enforcement and Military Resources with Emergency Response to a Terrorist Incident

87. Tactical EMS

88. Medical Beyond The Barricade

89. Operational Rescue

90. Operations Security, Site Security and Incident Response

91. Medical Intelligence

92. Preventative Medicine for Responders in High Threat Environments

Section 9: Natural Disasters

93. Introduction to Natural Disasters

94. Hurricanes, Cyclones, and Typhoons

95. Earthquake

96. Tornado

97. Flood

98. Tsunami

99. Heat Wave

100. Winter Storm

101. Volcanic Eruption

102. Famine

103. Landslides

104. Avalanche

Section 10: Nuclear/Radiation Events

105. Introduction to Nuclear and Radiologic Disasters

106. Nuclear Detonation

107. Radiation Accident - Isolated Exposure

108. Radiation Accident - Dispersed Exposure

109. Nuclear Power Plant Meltdown

Section 11: Chemical Events

110. Introduction to Chemical Disasters

111. Industrial Chemical Disasters

112. Nerve Agent Mass Casualty Incidents

113. Vesicant Agent Attack

114. Respiratory Agent Mass Casualty Incident (Toxic Inhalational Injury)

115. Cyanide Attack

116. Antimuscarinic Agent Attack

117. Mass Casualty Incidents from LSD, Other Indoles, and Phenylethylamine Derivative

118. Opioid Agent Attack

119. Hydrofluoric Acid Mass Casualty Incident

120. Mass Casualties from Riot-Control Agents

121. Cholinergic Agent Attack (Nicotine, Epibatidine, and Anatoxin-a)

122. Anesthetic-Agent

Mass casualty Incident

Section 12: Biologic Events: Introduction

123. Introduction to Biologic Agents and Pandemics

Section 12: Biologic Events, Part 1: Bacterial Agents

124. Bacillus Anthracis (Anthrax) Attack

125. Yersinia Pestis (Plague) Attack

126. Francisella Tularensis (Tularemia) Attack

127. Brucella Species (Brucellosis) Attack

128. Coxiella burnetii (Q Fever) Attack

129. Rickettsia prowazekii Attack (Typhus Fever)

130. Orientia tsutsugamushi (Scrub Typhus) Attack

131. Rickettsia rickettsii (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever) Attack

132. Vibrio cholarae (Cholera) Attack

133. Shigella dysenteriae (Shigellosis) Attack

134. Salmonella Species (Salmonellosis) Attack

135. Salmonella typhi (Typhoid Fever) Attack

136. Burkholderia mallei (Glanders) Attack

137. Burkholderia pseudomallei (Melioidosis) Attack

138. Chlamydophila psittaci (Psittacosis) Attack

139. Escherichia coli O157:H7 (Enterohemorrhagic E. Coli) Attack

Section 12: Biologic Events, Part 2: Viral Agents

140. Viral Encephalitis (Alphavirus) Attack

141. Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus Attack

142. Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Virus Attack - Arenaviruses

143. Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Attack - Bunyavirus

144. Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Attack - Filo Viruses

145. Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Attack - Flaviviruses

146. Chikungunya Virus Attack

147. Variola Major Virus (Smallpox) Attack

148. Influenza Virus Attack

149. Monkeypox Attack

150. Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome Attack

151. Henipahvirus Attack: Hendra Virus and Nipah Viruses

152. SARS-CoV Attack (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome)

Section 12: Biologic Agents, Part 3: Toxins

153. Staphylococcal Enterotoxin B Attack

154. Clostridium botulinum Toxin (Botulism) Attack

155. Clostridium perfringens Toxin (Epsilon Toxin) Attack

156. Marine Toxin Attack

157. T-2 Toxin (Trichothecene Mycotoxins) Attack

158. Ricin Toxin from Ricinus communis (Castor Beans) Attack

159. Aflatoxin (Aspergillus Species) Attack

Section 12, Part 4: Other Biologic Agents

160. Coccidioides immitis (Coccidioidomycosis) Attack

161. Histoplasma capsulatum (Histoplamosis) Attack

162. Cryptosporidium parvum (Cryptosporidiosis) Attack

Section 13: Events Resulting in Blast Injuries

163. Explosions: Conventional

164. Explosions: Fireworks

165. Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack

166. Conventional Explosion at a Hospital

167. Conventional Explosion in a High-Rise Building

168. Conventional Explosion at a Nuclear Power Plant

169. Tunnel Explosion

170. Liquified Natural Gas Explosion

171. Liquified Natural Gas Tanker Truck Explosion

172. Petroleum Distillation/Processing Facility Explosion

Section 14: Events Resulting in Burn Injuries

173. Introduction to Fires and Burns

174. Structure Fires

175. Wilderness and Forest Fire

176. Tunnel Fire

Section 15: Events Resulting in Ballistic Injuries

177. Gunshot Attack: Mass Casualties

178. Sniper Attack

179. Grenade and Pipe Bomb Injuries

Section 16: Events Resulting in Structural Collapse/Crashing/Crushing

180. Introduction to Structural Collapse (Crush Injury and Crush Syndrome)

181. Train Derailment

182. Subway Derailment

183. Bus Accident

184. Aircraft Crash Preparedness and Response

185. Air Show Disaster

186. Asteroid, Meteoroid, and Spacecraft Reentry Accidents

187. Building Collapse

188. Bridge Collapse

189. Human Stampede

190. Mining Accident

191. Submarine or Surface Vessel Accident

Section 17: Other Events/Combination Events

192. Aircraft Hijacking

193. Aircraft Crash into a High-Rise Building

194. Airliner Crash into a Nuclear Power Plant

195. Explosion at a Nuclear Waste Storage Facility

196. Maritime Disasters

197. Cruise Ship Infectious Disease Outbreak

198. Massive Power System Failures

199. Hospital Power Outage

200. Intentional Contamination of Water Supplies

201. Food Supply Contamination

202. Mass Gatherings

203. Ecological Terrorism

204. Computer and Electronic Terrorism and EMS

205. VIP Care

About the Editor

Gregory Ciottone

Director, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Fellowship in Disaster Medicine; Director, Disaster Preparedness Program, Harvard Humanitarian Initiative; Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine;Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Paul Biddinger

Vice Chairman for Emergency Preparedness, Department of Emergency Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Medical Director for Emergency Preparedness, MGH and Partners Healthcare, Director, Harvard School of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Exercise Program (EPREP) Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Senior Preparedness Fellow, Harvard TS Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts

Robert Darling

Chief Medical Officer, Patronus Medical Corporation, Ashburn, Virginia; Assistant Professor, Military and Emergency Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland

Saleh Fares

Mark Keim

Associate Director for Science, Office for Environmental Health Emergencies, National Center for Environmental Health, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia

Michael Molloy

Research Director, Dublin, Ireland

Selim Suner

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Surgery and Engineering; Director, Division of Disaster Medicine and Emergency Preparedness, Department of Emergency Medicine; Director,, Brown Advanced Emergency Medicine Academies (BAEMA), Department of Emergency Medicine, Director, Fellowship Program in Disaster Medicine and Emergency Preparedness, Division of Disaster Medicine and Emergency Preparedness, Department of Emergency Medicine, Alpert Medical School of Brown University

