Cingulate Cortex, Volume 166
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Overview
1. The cingulate cortex in neurological diseases: The silent administrator
2. The cingulate cortex and limbic systems for action, emotion, and memory
3. Cingulate cortex in the three limbic subsystems
4. Midcingulate somatomotor and autonomic functions
5. Posterior cingulate cortex: Spatial orientation, object/event self relevance and memory
Section II. Large Scale Networks and Functions
6. Emotional awareness and the anterior cingulate: A domain-general processing perspective
7. Network convergence zones in anterior midcingulate cortex
8. The cingulate cortex and spatial neglect
9. Impact of mild traumatic brain injury on cingulate functions
Section III. Cingulate Neurological and Movement Disorders
10. Cingulate role in Tourette Syndrome
11. Cingulate-basal ganglia-thalamo-cortical aspects of catatonia and treatment
12. Cingulate cortex in Parkinson disease
13. The role of the anterior and midcingulate cortex in the neurobiology of functional neurological disorder
14. Cingulate cortex in pre-MCI cognition
15. Cingulate impairments in ADHD: Comorbidities, connections and treatment
Section IV. Pain, Epilepsy, Stress, and Depression
16. Cingulate-mediated approaches to treating chronic pain
17. Hypnosis and meditation for cingulate-mediated anesthesia and disease treatment
18. Cingulate seizures and recent treatment strategies
19. Cingulate subregions in post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic stress, and treatment
20. Cingulate-mediated depressive symptoms in neurologic disease and therapeutics
Description
This volume summarizes research on the cingulate cortex, including its structure and function in health and when compromised via disease or trauma. Chapters are organized into four sections. Section 1 discusses the cingulate organization by region and area. Section 2 discusses its function in consciousness, attention, social cognition, and spatial orientation. Section 3 discusses neurological disorders with cingulate involvement, including neurodegenerative disorders, movement disorders, Parkinson’s, ADHD, Cognitive impairment, Palsy, Tourette’s Syndrome, chronic pain, seizures, and more. In instances where cortical damage is extensive and symptomatology cannot be shown to be specifically cingulate-mediated, the syndrome is not considered. Section 4 discusses the relationship between the cingulate cortex, stress, and psychiatric disorders. Coverage here includes PTSD, anxiety, depression, and evidence-based treatment for same.
Key Features
- Identifies the structure and function of all areas and regions of the cingulate cortex
- Discusses its role in sensory-motor, cognitive, and emotional processing
- Covers cingulate-mediated neurological and psychiatric disorders
- Supplies evidence-based treatment for cingulate mediated disorders
Readership
Researchers in neuroscience, neurology, psychology and psychiatry; medical neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641960
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Brent Vogt Series Volume Editor
Dr. Vogt is the founder and president of Cingulum Neurosciences Institute, a corporation dedicated to exploring the structure, functions and diseases of cingulate cortex. It engages in translation of animal research to human conditions and supports research to uncover cingulate mechanisms of psychiatric diseases and objective measures of impaired cingulate functions –with the goal of developing cingulate-mediated cognitive and drug therapeutics. Dr. Vogt has published seminal articles on the circuitry and role of cingulate cortex in chronic pain, placebo, hypnosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and mild cognitive impairment by translating basic research findings on cingulate structure, connections and receptor binding. He is the author of over 110 research articles relating to the brain circuitry in health and disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cingulum Neurosciences Institute, Manlius, NY, USA and Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA