Cingulate Cortex, Volume 166

Section I. Overview

1. The cingulate cortex in neurological diseases: The silent administrator

2. The cingulate cortex and limbic systems for action, emotion, and memory

3. Cingulate cortex in the three limbic subsystems

4. Midcingulate somatomotor and autonomic functions

5. Posterior cingulate cortex: Spatial orientation, object/event self relevance and memory

Section II. Large Scale Networks and Functions

6. Emotional awareness and the anterior cingulate: A domain-general processing perspective

7. Network convergence zones in anterior midcingulate cortex

8. The cingulate cortex and spatial neglect

9. Impact of mild traumatic brain injury on cingulate functions

Section III. Cingulate Neurological and Movement Disorders

10. Cingulate role in Tourette Syndrome

11. Cingulate-basal ganglia-thalamo-cortical aspects of catatonia and treatment

12. Cingulate cortex in Parkinson disease

13. The role of the anterior and midcingulate cortex in the neurobiology of functional neurological disorder

14. Cingulate cortex in pre-MCI cognition

15. Cingulate impairments in ADHD: Comorbidities, connections and treatment

Section IV. Pain, Epilepsy, Stress, and Depression

16. Cingulate-mediated approaches to treating chronic pain

17. Hypnosis and meditation for cingulate-mediated anesthesia and disease treatment

18. Cingulate seizures and recent treatment strategies

19. Cingulate subregions in post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic stress, and treatment

20. Cingulate-mediated depressive symptoms in neurologic disease and therapeutics