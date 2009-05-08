CIMA: Pass First Time!
2nd Edition
Description
Now in its second edition, Pass First Time! is the ultimate guide to passing your CIMA exams. Fully revised and updated for the new 2010 syllabus and written by a
CIMA examiner, it’s packed with useful hints and tips that will help you:
improve the way you study
find out just what the examiners are looking for
avoid the most common pitfalls
earn all the marks you deserve
Illustrated throughout, and with summarising mind-maps at the end of each chapter, this book will give you the best possible chance of passing your CIMA exams – first time!
‘Writing a CIMA exam is difficult if you do not know how to approach it. David really makes it easy by giving step-by-step advice about understanding what the examiner wants, how to make best use of your time and how to structure your answer in such a way that maximum marks can be scored.’
Henry van Rooyen, Business Manager & TOPCIMA student
‘Pass First Time! gives an insight into the way examiners think and what they want from the students. It also gives tips on study techniques and time keeping, making it a very useful read.’
Alina V S-Botha, CIMA Lecturer, South Africa
David R Harris is a management consultant, freelance lecturer, author and CIMA examiner. David specialises in advising smaller organisations on strategy.
Neil Sullivan is a freelance author and illustrator with many years’ experience in advertising.
Key Features
- There are 90,000 CIMA students in the UK studying independently and needing practical advice on how to learn, take exams, and succeed: this book is the only book on the market that provides this advice tailored specifically for their exams
- Written by a CIMA examiner and tutor, giving real-life guidance "from the horse's mouth"
- Full of illustrations, mind-maps and cartoons to illustrate how best to learn in a user-friendly way
Readership
CIMA students; ACCA students; ICAEW students
Table of Contents
Background to this text, and how to use it; Planning your study and revision; Objective-oriented study; Developing your skills; Know your examiner(s); Cool those nerves; What examiners and markers want; The formula; Answer planning; Writing for marks; Marker-friendly layout; Exit strategy; Summary
About the Author
David Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
CIMA Examiner