CIMA: Pass First Time!

Now in its second edition, Pass First Time! is the ultimate guide to passing your CIMA exams. Fully revised and updated for the new 2010 syllabus and written by a

CIMA examiner, it’s packed with useful hints and tips that will help you:

improve the way you study

find out just what the examiners are looking for

avoid the most common pitfalls

earn all the marks you deserve

Illustrated throughout, and with summarising mind-maps at the end of each chapter, this book will give you the best possible chance of passing your CIMA exams – first time!

‘Writing a CIMA exam is difficult if you do not know how to approach it. David really makes it easy by giving step-by-step advice about understanding what the examiner wants, how to make best use of your time and how to structure your answer in such a way that maximum marks can be scored.’

Henry van Rooyen, Business Manager & TOPCIMA student

‘Pass First Time! gives an insight into the way examiners think and what they want from the students. It also gives tips on study techniques and time keeping, making it a very useful read.’

Alina V S-Botha, CIMA Lecturer, South Africa

David R Harris is a management consultant, freelance lecturer, author and CIMA examiner. David specialises in advising smaller organisations on strategy.

Neil Sullivan is a freelance author and illustrator with many years’ experience in advertising.