CIMA Exam Practice Kit Organisational Management and Information Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750669306, 9780080501512

CIMA Exam Practice Kit Organisational Management and Information Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Jaspar Robertson
Series Editors: Walter Allan
eBook ISBN: 9780080501512
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th April 2006
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
14.99
11.24
11.24
11.24
11.99
11.24
11.24
11.99
24.95
18.71
18.71
18.71
19.96
18.71
18.71
19.96
21.95
16.46
16.46
16.46
17.56
16.46
16.46
17.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Information Systems;Information Systems; Part; Operations Management ; Operations Management and Quality; Marketing;Managing Human Capital;Human Resources; Change Management; Pilot Paper

Description

CIMA Exam Practice Kits consolidate learning by providing an extensive bank of practice questions. Each solution provides an in depth analysis of the correct answer and highlights why the alternatives are incorrect.

CIMA Exam Practice Kits are ideal for students studying independently or attending a tutored revision course. It supplements the Official CIMA Study Systems and CIMA Revision Cards with a wealth of additional questions and material focused purely on applying what has been learnt to passing the exam.

CIMA Exam Practice Kits help students prepare with confidence for exam day, and to pass the new syllabus first time.

Key Features

  • Helps CIMA students to prepare and pass the new syllabus first time
  • Practice applying and displaying knowledge so CIMA examiners can award you marks
  • Provides worked answers to fully explain the correct answer, and analysis of incorrect answers - helping CIMA students avoid common pitfalls

Readership

CIMA Students taking Organisational Management and Information Systems module

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080501512

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jaspar Robertson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge University

About the Series Editors

Walter Allan Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance lecturer and former CIMA examiner

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.