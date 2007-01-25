CIMA Exam Practice Kit Financial Analysis
3rd Edition
2007 edition
Table of Contents
Finanical Reporting Frameworks;The Consolidated Balance Sheet-the basics;The Consolidated Income Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity; Associates and Joint Ventures; Complex group structures;Aquisitions in the Accounting Period;Disposals in the Accounting Period; Business Reorganisations; Foreign Currency transactions; Cash Flow Statements; Financial Instruments- Disclosure and Presentation-Recognition and Measurement; Financial Reporting in an Environment of Price Changes; The Measurement on Income and Capital; Analysis of Financial Statements-
Description
Key Features
About the Authors
Paul Rodgers Author
Paul Rodgers trained as a chartered accountant before working in the computer industry. He subsequently moved into the training sector where he has specialised in financial and management skills for more than seventeen years, whilst keeping in touch with the commercial world as a director of a large training organisation and its publication function.
Clients have included participants from international accountancy practices, banks, government departments plus a wide range of retail and service companies.
Since the introduction of international accounting rules, his skills in this area have been required by numerous organisations preparing for the transition. He also continues to provide a broad spectrum of training as well as undertaking editorial assignments for both professional bodies and private clients. His most recent projects are the establishment of an accountancy division within a leading City based training company and the design of bespoke training courses for the legal sector
