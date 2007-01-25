CIMA Exam Practice Kit Financial Accounting and Tax Principles
3rd Edition
2007 edition
Table of Contents
Direct taxes;Indirect taxes; IASC; Role of external Auditors; Cash-flow statements;working capital ratios; Nov 2006 Q&A
Description
CIMA Exam Practice Kits consolidate learning by providing an extensive bank of practice questions. Each solution provides an in depth analysis of the correct answer and highlights why the alternatives are incorrect.
CIMA Exam Practice Kits are ideal for students studying independently or attending a tutored revision course. It supplements the Official CIMA Learning Systems and CIMA Revision Cards with a wealth of additional questions and material focused purely on applying what has been learnt to passing the exam.
CIMA Exam Practice Kits help students prepare with confidence for exam day, and to pass first time.
Key Features
- Helps CIMA students to prepare and pass the new syllabus first time
- The only Exam Practice material recommended by CIMA
- Provides worked answers to fully explain the correct answer, and analysis of incorrect answers - helping CIMA students avoid common pitfalls
Readership
CIMA students taking Financial Accounting and Tax principles exams
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 25th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080546728
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Colin Channer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Tutor,London College of Management and Accounting
Mike Rogers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Brighton and Sussex College
About the Series Editors
Walter Allan Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance lecturer and former CIMA examiner