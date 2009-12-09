Cilia: Structure and Motility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749734, 9780080961064

Cilia: Structure and Motility, Volume 91

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Stephen King Gregory Pazour
eBook ISBN: 9780080961064
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749734
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2009
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

Cryo-Electron Microscope Tomography to Study Axonemal

Daniela Nicastro

2. Electron Microscopic Imaging and Analysis of Isolated

Anthony J. Roberts and Stan A. Burgess

3. Immunogold Labeling of Flagellar Components In Situ

Stefan Geimer

4. Scanning Electron Microscopy to Examine Cells and Organs

Jovenal T. SanAgustin, John A. Follit, Gregory Hendricks, and Gregory J. Pazour

5. X-ray Fiber Diffraction Studies on Flagellar Axonemes

Kazuhiro Oiwa, Shinji Kamimura, and Hiroyuki Iwamoto

6. Markers for Neuronal Cilia

Jacqueline S. Domire and Kirk Mykytyn

7. Immunofluorescence Staining of Ciliated Respiratory Epithelial Cells

Heymut Omran and Niki T. Loges

8. Immunoprecipitation to Examine Protein Complexes

Gregory J. Pazour

9. Tandem Affinity Purification of Ciliopathy-Associated Protein

Karsten Boldt, Jeroen van Reeuwijk, Christian Johannes Gloeckner,

Marius Ueffing, and Ronald Roepman

10. Crosslinking Methods: Purification and Analysis of Crosslinked Dynein Products

Miho Sakato

11. Analysis of the Ciliary/Flagellar Beating of Chlamydomonas

Kenneth W. Foster

12. Assays of Cell and Axonemal Motility in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii

Ritsu Kamiya

13. High-Speed Digital Imaging of Ependymal Cilia in the Murine Brain

Karl-Ferdinand Lechtreck, Michael J. Sanderson, and George B. Witman

14. Observation of Nodal Cilia Movement and Measurement of Nodal Flow

Yasushi Okada and Nobutaka Hirokawa

15. Modification of Mouse Nodal Flow by Applying Artificial Flow

Shigenori Nonaka

16. Measuring Cilium-Induced Ca2þ Increases in Cultured Renal Epithelia

Helle A. Praetorius

Description

Along with its companion volume on intraflagellar transport, this book provides researchers with a comprehensive and up-to-date source of methods for the analysis cilia and flagella, focusing primarily on approaches that have been devised or significantly extended since the last volume of Methods in Cell Biology on this topic (volume 47, 1995). Edited by Stephen M. King and Gregory J. Pazour, the newest installment of this highly acclaimed serial will serve as an essential addition to the study of cilia and flagella.

Key Features

Covers protocols for cilia and flagella across systems and species
Both classic and state-of-the-art methods readily adaptable across model systems, and designed to last the test of time
* Relevant to clinicians interested in respiratory disease, male infertility, and other syndromes who need to learn biochemical, molecular, and genetic approaches to studying cilia, flagella, and related structures

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Stephen King Serial Volume Editor

Stephen M. King is Professor of Molecular Biology and Biophysics at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and is also director of the electron microscopy facility. He has studied the structure, function and regulation of dyneins for over 30 years using a broad array of methodologies including classical/molecular genetics, protein biochemistry, NMR structural biology and molecular modeling, combined with cell biological approaches, imaging and physiological measurements.

Professor, Department of Molecular Biology and Biophysics Director, Electron Microscopy Facility, University of Connecticut Health Center

Gregory Pazour Serial Volume Editor

