Cilia: Structure and Motility, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cryo-Electron Microscope Tomography to Study Axonemal
Organization
Daniela Nicastro
2. Electron Microscopic Imaging and Analysis of Isolated
Dynein Particles
Anthony J. Roberts and Stan A. Burgess
3. Immunogold Labeling of Flagellar Components In Situ
Stefan Geimer
4. Scanning Electron Microscopy to Examine Cells and Organs
Jovenal T. SanAgustin, John A. Follit, Gregory Hendricks, and Gregory J. Pazour
5. X-ray Fiber Diffraction Studies on Flagellar Axonemes
Kazuhiro Oiwa, Shinji Kamimura, and Hiroyuki Iwamoto
6. Markers for Neuronal Cilia
Jacqueline S. Domire and Kirk Mykytyn
7. Immunofluorescence Staining of Ciliated Respiratory Epithelial Cells
Heymut Omran and Niki T. Loges
8. Immunoprecipitation to Examine Protein Complexes
Gregory J. Pazour
9. Tandem Affinity Purification of Ciliopathy-Associated Protein
Complexes
Karsten Boldt, Jeroen van Reeuwijk, Christian Johannes Gloeckner,
Marius Ueffing, and Ronald Roepman
10. Crosslinking Methods: Purification and Analysis of Crosslinked Dynein Products
Miho Sakato
11. Analysis of the Ciliary/Flagellar Beating of Chlamydomonas
Kenneth W. Foster
12. Assays of Cell and Axonemal Motility in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii
Ritsu Kamiya
13. High-Speed Digital Imaging of Ependymal Cilia in the Murine Brain
Karl-Ferdinand Lechtreck, Michael J. Sanderson, and George B. Witman
14. Observation of Nodal Cilia Movement and Measurement of Nodal Flow
Yasushi Okada and Nobutaka Hirokawa
15. Modification of Mouse Nodal Flow by Applying Artificial Flow
Shigenori Nonaka
16. Measuring Cilium-Induced Ca2þ Increases in Cultured Renal Epithelia
Helle A. Praetorius
Description
Along with its companion volume on intraflagellar transport, this book provides researchers with a comprehensive and up-to-date source of methods for the analysis cilia and flagella, focusing primarily on approaches that have been devised or significantly extended since the last volume of Methods in Cell Biology on this topic (volume 47, 1995). Edited by Stephen M. King and Gregory J. Pazour, the newest installment of this highly acclaimed serial will serve as an essential addition to the study of cilia and flagella.
Key Features
Covers protocols for cilia and flagella across systems and species
Both classic and state-of-the-art methods readily adaptable across model systems, and designed to last the test of time
* Relevant to clinicians interested in respiratory disease, male infertility, and other syndromes who need to learn biochemical, molecular, and genetic approaches to studying cilia, flagella, and related structures
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 9th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961064
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749734
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stephen King Serial Volume Editor
Stephen M. King is Professor of Molecular Biology and Biophysics at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and is also director of the electron microscopy facility. He has studied the structure, function and regulation of dyneins for over 30 years using a broad array of methodologies including classical/molecular genetics, protein biochemistry, NMR structural biology and molecular modeling, combined with cell biological approaches, imaging and physiological measurements.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Molecular Biology and Biophysics Director, Electron Microscopy Facility, University of Connecticut Health Center