Cilia: Model Organisms and Intraflagellar Transport, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Manipulating Ciliary Protein-Encoding Genes in Tetrahymena thermophila
Drashti Dave, Dorota Wloga, and Jacek Gaertig
2. Approaches for Functional Analysis of Flagellar Proteins in African Trypanosomes
Michael Oberholzer, Miguel A. Lopez, Katherine S. Ralston, and Kent L. Hill
3. Tools for Analyzing Intraflagellar Transport in Trypanosomes
Daria Julkowska and Philippe Bastin
4. Schmidtea mediterranea: A Model System for Analysis of Motile Cilia
Panteleimon Rompolas, Ramila S. Patel-King, and Stephen M. King
5. Targeted Gene Silencing by RNA Interference in Chlamydomonas
Eun-Jeong Kim and Heriberto Cerutti
6. Analysis of Cargo Transport by IFT and GFP Imaging of IFT in Chlamydomonas
Dennis Diener
7. Genetic and Phenotypic Analysis of Flagellar Assembly Mutants
in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii
Carlo Iomini, Jacob E. Till, and Susan K. Dutcher
8. Recording and Analyzing IFT in Chlamydomonas Flagella
William Dentler, Kristyn VanderWaal, and Mary E Porter
9. Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) Microscopy
of Chlamydomonas Flagella
Benjamin D. Engel, Karl-Ferdinand Lechtreck, Tsuyoshi Sakai, Mitsuo Ikebe, George B. Witman, and
Wallace F. Marshall
10. Purification of IFT Particle Proteins and Preparation of Recombinant
Proteins for Structural and Functional Analysis
Robert H. Behal, Ewelina Betleja, and Douglas G. Cole
11. Studying Cilia in Zebrafish
Iain Drummond
12. Analysis of IFT Kinesins in Developing Zebrafish Cone Photoreceptor
Sensory Cilia
Christine Insinna, Katherine Luby-Phelps, Brian A. Link, and Joseph C. Besharse
13. Analysis of Intraflagellar Transport in C. elegans Sensory Cilia
Limin Hao, Seyda Acar, James Evans, Guangshuo Ou, and Jonathan M. Scholey
14. Functional Genomics of Intraflagellar Transport-Associated Proteins in C. elegans
Peter N. Inglis, Oliver E. Blacque, and Michel R. Leroux
15. Generating Conditional Mutants to Analyze Ciliary Functions:
The Use of Cre–Lox Technology to Disrupt Cilia in Specific Organs
Amber K. O’Connor, Robert A. Kesterson, and Bradley K. Yoder
16. Imaging Intraflagellar Transport in Mammalian Primary Cilia
Tatiana Y. Besschetnova, Barnali Roy, and Jagesh V. Shah
17. Analysis of Hedgehog Signaling in Mouse Intraflagellar Transport Mutants
Hyuk W. Ko, Aimin Liu, and Jonathan T. Eggenschwiler
Description
Cilia are highly conserved organelles that serve motile functions, sensory functions, or both. These organelles power cell movement, generate fluid flow in various organs, act as sensors of the extracellular environment and have been modified for various specialized tasks such as light reception and smell. Defects in these ubiquitous organelles lead to a broad array of human genetic disorders that range from polycystic kidney disease, retinal degeneration, epilepsy and infertility to developmental defects such as situs inversus and polydactyly. This volume is the third in a three-part series on cilia that focuses on the use of model organisms to gain insight into ciliary function and on the process of intraflagellar transport that is essential for the assembly and maintenance of ciliary structures.
Key Features
Includes both classic and state-of-the-art methods readily adaptable across model systems, and designed to last the test of time
Covers forward and reverse genetic analysis of IFT and biochemical methods to define the role of IFT components
* Methods presented cover molecular, genetic, and biochemical approaches to ciliary function in model organisms
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 23rd November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813787
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813770
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stephen King Serial Volume Editor
Stephen M. King is Professor of Molecular Biology and Biophysics at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and is also director of the electron microscopy facility. He has studied the structure, function and regulation of dyneins for over 30 years using a broad array of methodologies including classical/molecular genetics, protein biochemistry, NMR structural biology and molecular modeling, combined with cell biological approaches, imaging and physiological measurements.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Molecular Biology and Biophysics Director, Electron Microscopy Facility, University of Connecticut Health Center