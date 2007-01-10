Churchill's Pocketbooks Clinical Dentistry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Psychological aspects of dental care
2. History and examination
3. Law,Ethics and Quality Dental Care
4. Dental radiology
5. Drug prescribing and therapeutics
6. Analgesia, sedation and general anaesthesia
7. Dental materials
8. Preventive and community dental practice
9. Paediatric dentistry
10. Periodontology
11. Operative dentistry
12. Removable prosthodontics
13. Orthodontics
14. Oral and maxillofacial surgery
15. Oral medicine
16. General medicine of relevance to dentistry
17. Emergencies in dental practice
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2007
- Published:
- 10th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131236352
About the Author
Crispian Scully
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth
Ivor Chestnutt
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Honorary Consultant in Dental Public Health, School of Dentistry, Cardiff, UK
G. Gibson
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician, Regional Cardiothoracic Centre, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne