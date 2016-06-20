Churchill's Pocketbooks Clinical Dentistry
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Dental public health, epidemiology and prevention
2. Social and psychological aspects of dental care
3. Dental disease
4. The dental team
5. Law, ethics and quality dental care
6. Practice management
7. History and examination
8. Dental radiology
9. Pain and anxiety management
10. Drug prescribing and therapeutics
11. Dental materials
12. Implantology
13. Oral medicine
14. Oral and maxillofacial surgery
15. Orthodontics
16. Paediatric dentistry
17. Periodontology
18. Removable prosthodontics
19. Operative dentistry
20. Special care dentistry
21. Medical emergencies
Description
The new edition of this highly successful pocketbook continues to offer readers the essentials of clinical dentistry in quick reference format. Authored by a team of experienced clinicians and teachers from individual specialities, Churchill’s Pocketbook of Clinical Dentistry 4e will be ideal for all dental students, both from within the UK and worldwide.
Key Features
-
- Places emphasis on information of practical clinical significance to maximise usefulness by the chairside!
- Authored by a team of experienced clinicians and teachers to ensure the most accurate and current information is provided for a given topic
- Quick reference format makes revision and learning easy
- Exclamation mark icon draws attention to important points and likely pitfalls for the inexperienced practitioner
- Improved page design and reorganised content make the book easy to use and navigate
- Tailored to meet current examination requirements
- Ideal for use as an aide-memoire prior to carrying out clinical tasks or to enable readers to apprise themselves of important details prior to tutorials and seminars
- Perfect for dental students at both the undergraduate and post-graduate level
Details
- No. of pages:
- 714
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2016
- Published:
- 20th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051500
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070143
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070150
About the Authors
Crispian Scully Author
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth