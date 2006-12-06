Churchill's Pocketbooks Clinical Dentistry
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
- Psychological aspects of dental care
2. History and examination
3. Law,Ethics and Quality Dental Care
4. Dental radiology
5. Drug prescribing and therapeutics
6. Analgesia, sedation and general anaesthesia
7. Dental materials
8. Preventive and community dental practice
9. Paediatric dentistry
10. Periodontology
11. Operative dentistry
12. Removable prosthodontics
13. Orthodontics
14. Oral and maxillofacial surgery
15. Oral medicine
16. General medicine of relevance to dentistry
17. Emergencies in dental practice
Description
A concise pocket guide to clinical dentistry, offering the dental student clear guidance on dental condition, practical procedures and patient management.
Key Features
- Instant pocket guide to dental conditions, practical procedures and patient management - ideal for quick reference on the clinic.
- Boxes in second colour clearly highlight definitions.
- Exclamation mark icon draws attention to important points and likely pitfalls for the inexperienced.
- Attractive two-colour page design with two colour line diagrams makes book easy to use.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 6th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702040023
About the Authors
Crispian Scully Author
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth
Ivor Chestnutt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Honorary Consultant in Dental Public Health, School of Dentistry, Cardiff, UK
John Gibson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Oral Medicine, Dundee Dental hospital and School, Dundee, UK