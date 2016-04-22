Churchill's Pocketbook of Surgery

The Fifth Edition of this highly-praised and bestselling pocketbook continues to deliver a concise and didactic account of the essential features of all common surgical disorders. The book covers fundamental principles as well as providing basic information on aetiology, diagnosis and management, including pre-operative and post-operative care. The text includes an overview of history-taking, relevant physical signs, differential diagnosis, investigations and practical treatment.

The book provides comprehensive coverage of general surgery but in addition covers the basic needs of the medical student and those in the early years of postgraduate training as far as the surgical specialities are concerned.