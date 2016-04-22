Churchill's Pocketbook of Surgery
5th Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to surgery
- An introduction to surgical techniques and practical procedures
- Investigative procedures
- Shock and trauma
- Preoperative and postoperative care
- Infection and surgery
- Management of malignant disease
- Head, neck and otorhinolaryngology
- Thorax
- Breast
- Endocrine surgery
- Abdominal wall and hernia
- Acute abdomen
- Alimentary tract
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Urology
- Othopaedics
- Neurosurgery
- Plastic surgery and skin
- Paediatric surgery
- Organ and tissue transplantation
- Gynaecology and obstetrics
Description
The Fifth Edition of this highly-praised and bestselling pocketbook continues to deliver a concise and didactic account of the essential features of all common surgical disorders. The book covers fundamental principles as well as providing basic information on aetiology, diagnosis and management, including pre-operative and post-operative care. The text includes an overview of history-taking, relevant physical signs, differential diagnosis, investigations and practical treatment.
The book provides comprehensive coverage of general surgery but in addition covers the basic needs of the medical student and those in the early years of postgraduate training as far as the surgical specialities are concerned.
Key Features
- Presented in portable small format in two colours with line drawings and radiological images. The text is succinct and clearly structured with extensive use of headings to guide the reader.
- Covers all the major surgical specialties.
- Contains outlines of common operations such as appendicectomy and thyroidectomy.
- Contains an introductory chapter on consent, medicolegal issues, statistics and clinical audit.
- Contains a checklist of emergency situations for quick reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2017
- Published:
- 22nd April 2016
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063107
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063114
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702063077
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702063091
About the Authors
Andrew Raftery Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Anatomist; Formerly Consultant Surgeon, Sheffield Kidney Institute, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield; Member (formerly Chairman), Court of Examiners, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Member of Panel of Examiners, Intercollegiate Specialty Board in General Surgery; Formerly Member of Council, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Surgery, University of Sheffield, UK
Michael Delbridge Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK
Marcus Wagstaff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery, Dept of Plastic Surgery, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia
Katherine Bridge Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Training Fellow in Vascular Surgery, University of Leeds and Yorkshire and the Humber Deanery, Leeds, UK