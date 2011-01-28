Churchill's Pocketbook of Surgery

The Fourth Edition of this highly-praised pocketbook provides a concise and didactic account of the essential features of the more common surgical disorders, at both a size and price to suit the pocket. The book covers basic principles, as well as providing essential information on aetiology, diagnosis and management, including pre-operative and postoperative care. The text covers the field of general surgery but also covers the basic needs of the undergraduate as far as the surgical specialities are concerned. The book helps you with the essentials of history-taking, what physical signs to elicit, the differential diagnosis, what investigations to order and how to treat the patient. The text is illustrated with line drawings and imaging.