Churchill's Pocketbook of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Rheumatology

"A welcome addition to the pockets of medical students and junior doctors working in medicine, trauma and orthopaedics and A&E."

BMA Book Awards

"According to the preface the book aims to fulfil two roles: to be a textbook that covers all three of the topics of orthopedics, trauma and rheumatology; and to fit in a lab coat pocket. With respect to both aims, this book is right on the mark! It is an incredible find."

Clinical Chiropractic Journal