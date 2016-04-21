Churchill's Pocketbook of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Rheumatology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702063183, 9780702063169

Churchill's Pocketbook of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Rheumatology

2nd Edition

Authors: Andrew Duckworth Daniel Porter Stuart Ralston
eBook ISBN: 9780702063169
eBook ISBN: 9780702064784
Paperback ISBN: 9780702063183
Paperback ISBN: 9780702063176
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st April 2016
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

  • Anatomy

  • History and examination

  • Investigations

  • Trauma, injury classification and perioperative care

  • Rheumatology and bone disease

  • Regional orthopaedics and trauma

  • Paediatric orthopaedics and rheumatology

  • Therapeutics

Description

Churchill's Pocketbook of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Rheumatology offers a practical guide to these three combined disciplines in a handy pocketbook format and is ideal for medical students, junior doctors and trainees. The book is perfect for clinical placements in orthopaedics, emergency medicine, rheumatology and general practice, as well as during the undergraduate musculoskeletal anatomy course.

Key Features

  • The book guides the reader through effective history taking, patient examination, and the selection and interpretation of routine investigations.
  • There are sections on anatomy, paediatrics and trauma assessment, including pre- and post-operative care and complications, together with a comprehensive section on the common medications used in all three specialties.
  • The book will help improve a reader’s diagnostic skills and inform about current treatment options

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Reviews

"A welcome addition to the pockets of medical students and junior doctors working in medicine, trauma and orthopaedics and A&E."

BMA Book Awards

"According to the preface the book aims to fulfil two roles: to be a textbook that covers all three of the topics of orthopedics, trauma and rheumatology; and to fit in a lab coat pocket. With respect to both aims, this book is right on the mark! It is an incredible find."

Clinical Chiropractic Journal

About the Authors

Andrew Duckworth Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialty Registrar (StR) and Clinical Research Fellow, Edinburgh Orthopaedic Trauma Unit, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

Daniel Porter Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Tsinghua University Hospital, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Tsinghua University Medical Centre, Beijing, China

Stuart Ralston Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Arthritis Research UK Professor of Rheumatology, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK

