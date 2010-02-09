Churchill's Pocketbook of Intensive Care
3rd Edition
Authors: Simon Whiteley Andrew Bodenham Mark Bellamy
eBook ISBN: 9780702048562
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th February 2010
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents
Organisational issues. Introduction to intensive care. Basic principles. Cardiovascular system. Respiratory system. Gastrointestinal system. Renal system. Metabolic and endocrine problems. Overdose, poisoning and drug abuse. Haematological problems. Brain injury, neurological and neuromuscular problems. Trauma. Infection and inflammation. The postoperative and obstetric patient. Practical procedures. End of life issues. Appendices
Details
About the Authors
Simon Whiteley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Intensive Care, St James University Hospital, Leeds, UK
Andrew Bodenham Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Intensive Care, The General Infirmary at Leeds, Leeds, UK Consultant Anaesthetist
Mark Bellamy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Intensive Care, St. James's University Hospital, Leeds, UK
