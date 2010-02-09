Churchill's Pocketbook of Intensive Care - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443069772, 9780702048562

Churchill's Pocketbook of Intensive Care

3rd Edition

Authors: Simon Whiteley Andrew Bodenham Mark Bellamy
eBook ISBN: 9780702048562
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th February 2010
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

Organisational issues. Introduction to intensive care. Basic principles. Cardiovascular system. Respiratory system. Gastrointestinal system. Renal system. Metabolic and endocrine problems. Overdose, poisoning and drug abuse. Haematological problems. Brain injury, neurological and neuromuscular problems. Trauma. Infection and inflammation. The postoperative and obstetric patient. Practical procedures. End of life issues. Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702048562

About the Authors

Simon Whiteley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Intensive Care, St James University Hospital, Leeds, UK

Andrew Bodenham Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Intensive Care, The General Infirmary at Leeds, Leeds, UK Consultant Anaesthetist

Mark Bellamy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Intensive Care, St. James's University Hospital, Leeds, UK

