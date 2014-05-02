Churchill's Pocketbook of Differential Diagnosis
4th Edition
Description
Making a correct diagnosis is one of the key aspects of every medical student's and junior doctor's clinical training, and problem-based learning is now widely used to focus on the causes behind the presentation of a clinical feature. The Fourth Edition of this best-selling book is packed full of information to help the reader move from a presenting problem to an accurate diagnosis.
Key Features
- This Fourth Edition covers 127 common presenting problems in both medicine and surgery in a consistent format.
- Each topic includes a list of all potential causes of the condition, colour coded to indicate common, occasional or rare causes. Important geographical variations are also highlighted.
- Two sections cover the differential diagnosis of biochemical and haematological disorders which provide a ready check when reviewing abnormal results
- The text includes a targeted guide to the relevant general and specific follow-up investigations which should be carried out as appropriate.
- At the end of each topic a box highlights important learning points, or indicates symptom and signs suggestive of significant pathology which require urgent action.
Table of Contents
Abdominal pain
Abdominal swellings
Anaemia (low plasma haemoglobin)
Anorectal pain
Arm pain
Arm swellings
Ascites
Axillary swellings
Backache
Blood urea nitrogen
Breast lumps
Breast pain
Chest pain
Clotting abnormalities
Clubbing
Coma
Confusion
Constipation
Convulsions
Cough
Cyanosis
Deafness
Diarrhoea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dyspnoea
Ear disorders
Eye disorders
Facial pain
Facial swellings
Facial ulcers
Faecal incontinence
Finger lesions
Finger pain
Foot deformities
Foot pain
Foot ulcers
Gait abnormalities
Goitre
Groin swellings
Gum disorders
Gynaecomastia
Haematemesis
Haematuria
Haemoptysis
Halitosis
Hallucinations
Hand deformities
Headache
Hemiplegia
Hepatomegaly
Hiccups
Hirsutism
Hypercalcaemia (high calcium level)
Hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar level)
Hyperkalaemia (high potassium level)
Hypernatraemia (high sodium level)
Hypertension
Hypocalcaemia (low calcium level)
Hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar level)
Hypokalaemia (low potassium level)
Hypomagnesaemia (low magnesium level)
Hyponatraemia (low sodium level)
Hypotension
Impotence
Intestinal obstruction
Jaundice
Jaw pain and swellings
Joint disorders
Kidney swellings
Leg pain
Leg swellings
Leg ulcers
Leucocytosis (high white cell count)
Leucopaenia (low white cell count)
Lip lesions
Lymphadenopathy
Malaena
Metabolic acidosis
Metabolic alkalosis
Mouth ulcers
Muscle weakness and wasting
Nail abnormalities
Nasal discharge
Neck lumps
Neck pain
Nipple discharge
Oedema
Oliguria
Palpitations
Penile lesions
Photophobia
Polycythaemia (high plasma haemoglobin)
Polyuria
Popliteal swellings
Pruritus
Pruritus ani
Pyrexia of unknown origin
Rectal bleeding
Respiratory acidosis
Respiratory alkalosis
Scalp lesions
Scrotal pain
Scrotal swellings
Shock
Splenomegaly
Steatorrhea
Stridor
Sweating abnormalities
Syncope
Thirst
Throat conditions
Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count)
Thrombocytosis (high platelet count)
Tiredness
Toe lesions
Tongue disorders
Tremor
Urethral discharge
Urinary incontinence
Urinary retention
Vaginal discharge
Visual problems
Voice disorders
Vomiting
Weight gain
Weight loss
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 2nd May 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054044
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057236
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702054020
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702054037
About the Author
Andrew Raftery
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Anatomist; Formerly Consultant Surgeon, Sheffield Kidney Institute, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield; Member (formerly Chairman), Court of Examiners, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Member of Panel of Examiners, Intercollegiate Specialty Board in General Surgery; Formerly Member of Council, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Surgery, University of Sheffield, UK
Eric Lim
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Thoracic Surgeon, Royal Brompton Hospital, London; Senior Lecturer, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College, London, UK
Andrew Ostor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Rheumatologist and Associate Lecturer, Addenbrooke’s Hospital; Director, Rheumatology Clinical Research Unit, School of Clinical Medicine, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK