Churchill's Pocketbook of Diabetes - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443100819, 9781455742110

Churchill's Pocketbook of Diabetes

2nd Edition

Authors: Sujoy Ghosh Andrew Collier
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 13th August 2012
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

Biochemistry and classification. Diagnosis, initial management and education. Management of diabetes. Acute metabolic complications. Complications. Special topics

Description

The incidence of diabetes is increasing at epidemic proportions worldwide, presenting a huge challenge to modern medicine. In response, scientific advances in the understanding of diabetes and its complications are being translated into improved clinical practice at ever faster rates. Greater understanding of aetiopathogenesis of the different types of diabetes, the emerging roles of novel pharmacological agents and the importance placed on multidisciplinary team working and multi-risk-factor treatment all contribute to this.

Now in a fully revised second edition, this clear, concise guide to modern diabetes and its management will prove invaluable to all health professionals in this field.

344
English
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Churchill Livingstone
Sujoy Ghosh Author

Assistant Professor of Endocrinology Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research Calcutta, India

Andrew Collier Author

Honorary Senior Lecturer and Consultant Physician, The Ayr Hospital, Ayr, Scotland, UK

