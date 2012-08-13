Churchill's Pocketbook of Diabetes
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Biochemistry and classification. Diagnosis, initial management and education. Management of diabetes. Acute metabolic complications. Complications. Special topics
Description
The incidence of diabetes is increasing at epidemic proportions worldwide, presenting a huge challenge to modern medicine. In response, scientific advances in the understanding of diabetes and its complications are being translated into improved clinical practice at ever faster rates. Greater understanding of aetiopathogenesis of the different types of diabetes, the emerging roles of novel pharmacological agents and the importance placed on multidisciplinary team working and multi-risk-factor treatment all contribute to this.
Now in a fully revised second edition, this clear, concise guide to modern diabetes and its management will prove invaluable to all health professionals in this field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 13th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742110
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056604
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443100819
About the Authors
Sujoy Ghosh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Endocrinology Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research Calcutta, India
Andrew Collier Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer and Consultant Physician, The Ayr Hospital, Ayr, Scotland, UK