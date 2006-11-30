Churchill's Pocketbook of Clinical Pharmacy
2nd Edition
Authors: Nick Barber Alan Willson
eBook ISBN: 9780702039973
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th November 2006
Page Count: 516
Table of Contents
- Philosophy of Clinical Pharmacy
Policy
2. Prescribing in Primary Care: Strategic Approach
3. Clinical Directorates and the Role of the Pharmacist
4. Licensing and Safety
5. Evidence-Based Practice
6. Pharmacoeconomics
Choice
7. The Pharmacist as Prescriber
8. Pain
9. Anti-Infectives
10. Smoking Cessation
Monitoring and Management
11. Medication Error
12. Prescription Monitoring
13. Primary Care Prescribing: Practical Approaches
14. Improving Adherence to Medication
15. Informing Patients about the Risks of their Medicines
16. Substance Misuse
17. Monitoring Patients with Renal Disease
18. Monitoring Patients with Liver Disease
19. Therapeutic Drug Level Monitoring
Reference
20. Adverse Drug Reactions
21. Insulins
22. Intravenous Drug Administration
23. Sodium Content of Injectable Drugs
24. Laboratory Tests
25. SI Units for Clinical Chemistry
26. Pharmacokinetics in Clinical Practice
27. Comparative Doses of Corticosteroids
28. Calculating Body Surface Area
29. Abbreviations
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A comprehensive handbook of clinical pharmacy, it covers everything from the role of the pharmacist to key areas of practice such as OTC (over-the-counter) prescribing and therapeutic drug level monitoring. The new edition specifically addresses the changing role of the pharmacist in the community, issues surrounding compliance, management and communication skills, and more.
Key Features
- This unique pocket-sized clinical reference is easy to use on the go.
- Includes content on both hospital and community pharmacy.
About the Authors
Nick Barber Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of the Practice of Pharmacy, The School of Pharmacy, University of London, UK
Alan Willson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Service Development, National Leadership and Innovation Agency for Healthcare; Llanharan, UK
