Churchill's Pocketbook of Clinical Pharmacy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443074431, 9780702039973

Churchill's Pocketbook of Clinical Pharmacy

2nd Edition

Authors: Nick Barber Alan Willson
eBook ISBN: 9780702039973
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th November 2006
Page Count: 516
Table of Contents

  1. Philosophy of Clinical Pharmacy

    Policy

    2. Prescribing in Primary Care: Strategic Approach

    3. Clinical Directorates and the Role of the Pharmacist

    4. Licensing and Safety

    5. Evidence-Based Practice

    6. Pharmacoeconomics

    Choice

    7. The Pharmacist as Prescriber

    8. Pain

    9. Anti-Infectives

    10. Smoking Cessation

    Monitoring and Management

    11. Medication Error

    12. Prescription Monitoring

    13. Primary Care Prescribing: Practical Approaches

    14. Improving Adherence to Medication

    15. Informing Patients about the Risks of their Medicines

    16. Substance Misuse

    17. Monitoring Patients with Renal Disease

    18. Monitoring Patients with Liver Disease

    19. Therapeutic Drug Level Monitoring

    Reference

    20. Adverse Drug Reactions

    21. Insulins

    22. Intravenous Drug Administration

    23. Sodium Content of Injectable Drugs

    24. Laboratory Tests

    25. SI Units for Clinical Chemistry

    26. Pharmacokinetics in Clinical Practice

    27. Comparative Doses of Corticosteroids

    28. Calculating Body Surface Area

    29. Abbreviations

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A comprehensive handbook of clinical pharmacy, it covers everything from the role of the pharmacist to key areas of practice such as OTC (over-the-counter) prescribing and therapeutic drug level monitoring. The new edition specifically addresses the changing role of the pharmacist in the community, issues surrounding compliance, management and communication skills, and more.

Key Features

  • This unique pocket-sized clinical reference is easy to use on the go.
  • Includes content on both hospital and community pharmacy.

Details

About the Authors

Nick Barber Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of the Practice of Pharmacy, The School of Pharmacy, University of London, UK

Alan Willson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Service Development, National Leadership and Innovation Agency for Healthcare; Llanharan, UK

