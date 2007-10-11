Churchill Livingstone Pocket Radiography and Medical Imaging Dictionary - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443102318, 9780702050176

Churchill Livingstone Pocket Radiography and Medical Imaging Dictionary

1st Edition

Authors: Chris Gunn
eBook ISBN: 9780702050176
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th October 2007
Page Count: 434
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is a dictionary of terms used in imaging departments covering radiography, radiotherapy, imaging, radionuclide imaging, ultrasound, MRI, associated medical terms, associated anatomical terms, quality assurance, computers, physics.

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702050176

About the Author

Chris Gunn

Chris Gunn MA, TDCR

