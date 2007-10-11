Churchill Livingstone Pocket Radiography and Medical Imaging Dictionary
1st Edition
Authors: Chris Gunn
eBook ISBN: 9780702050176
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th October 2007
Page Count: 434
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is a dictionary of terms used in imaging departments covering radiography, radiotherapy, imaging, radionuclide imaging, ultrasound, MRI, associated medical terms, associated anatomical terms, quality assurance, computers, physics.
Details
About the Author
Chris Gunn
Chris Gunn MA, TDCR
