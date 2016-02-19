Churchill at Chartwell is an account of Winston Churchill's years at Chartwell, his home at Kent from 1924 until his death in January 1965 at the age of ninety. This book traces Churchill's relationship with the house and its contents, particularly the garden. It chronicles the events of his career as they emerge from Chartwell or reflect upon it. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a background on Chartwell, from the time Churchill bought it in 1922 and his move, together with his family, to the place in 1924, until his death. The next chapter discusses the changes made by Churchill to the property, from the entrance to the interior. The approach to Chartwell is then described, paying particular attention to the garden and the lakes, along with the interior of the house including the hall, the drawing room, the library, Lady Churchill's bedroom, the anteroom, the museum room, the study room, and the dining room. After describing the garden, the book explores the studio, where Churchill and his friends, Walter Sickert and William Nicholson, the two most distinguished artists of his day, stayed and painted. This monograph will be a useful resource for historians and students interested in the life of Winston Churchill.