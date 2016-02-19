Churchill at Chartwell - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080064390, 9781483161365

Churchill at Chartwell

1st Edition

Museums and Libraries Series

Authors: Robin Fedden
Editors: John Tanner
eBook ISBN: 9781483161365
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 64
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
24.95
19.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Churchill at Chartwell is an account of Winston Churchill's years at Chartwell, his home at Kent from 1924 until his death in January 1965 at the age of ninety. This book traces Churchill's relationship with the house and its contents, particularly the garden. It chronicles the events of his career as they emerge from Chartwell or reflect upon it. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a background on Chartwell, from the time Churchill bought it in 1922 and his move, together with his family, to the place in 1924, until his death. The next chapter discusses the changes made by Churchill to the property, from the entrance to the interior. The approach to Chartwell is then described, paying particular attention to the garden and the lakes, along with the interior of the house including the hall, the drawing room, the library, Lady Churchill's bedroom, the anteroom, the museum room, the study room, and the dining room. After describing the garden, the book explores the studio, where Churchill and his friends, Walter Sickert and William Nicholson, the two most distinguished artists of his day, stayed and painted. This monograph will be a useful resource for historians and students interested in the life of Winston Churchill.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Foreword

Preface

Dates

1. The Background

2. A House Transformed

3. The Approach

4. Inside the House

5. The Garden

6. The Studio

Appendix Table Indicating the Relationship of the Principal Persons Mentioned in the Text

Details

No. of pages:
64
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483161365

About the Author

Robin Fedden

About the Editor

John Tanner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.