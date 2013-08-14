Chronobiology: Biological Timing in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123969712, 9780123972804

Chronobiology: Biological Timing in Health and Disease, Volume 119

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Martha Gillette
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123969712
eBook ISBN: 9780123972804
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th August 2013
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

Contributors

Introduction to Biological Timing in Health and Disease

References

Chapter One. The Suprachiasmatic Nucleus and the Circadian Timing System

1 Introduction

2 The Emergence of a Circadian Neurobiology

3 Anatomical Organization of the SCN

4 Afferent and Efferent Connections

5 Conclusions

6 Reprise

References

Chapter Two. Epigenetic Regulation of the Molecular Clockwork

1 Introduction to Epigenetics and the Circadian Clock

2 Circadian Epigenetics and Synaptic Plasticity in the Brain

3 Linking the Circadian Metabolome and Metabolism to Epigenetics

4 Conclusions

References

Chapter Three. Diversity of Human Clock Genotypes and Consequences

1 Introduction

2 BMAL1

3 Clock

4 NPAS2

5 PER1

6 PER2

7 PER3

8 CRY1

9 CRY2

10 REV-ERBα

11 CK1ε

12 CK1δ

13 CUL1

14 β-TrCP

15 DEC1

16 DEC2

17 TIMELESS

18 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Four. Peripheral Circadian Oscillators: Time and Food

1 Introduction

2 The SCN as Master Clock

3 The Peripheral Oscillators and Their Relationship with Clock Genes

4 The SCN as the Driving Force Behind the Oscillators

5 Synchronization of the Circadian System by the SCN

6 Timing by Food?

7 Energy Oscillation in the Cell

8 Heme as Another Metabolic Clock Connection Possibility

9 The Link Between Clock Genes and Metabolic Genes

10 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Five. Circadian Clocks, Food Intake, and Metabolism

1 Introduction

2 Physiology

3 Pathology

4 Chronotherapeutics

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Six. Control of Sleep and Wakefulness in Health and Disease

1 The Brain Stem

2 The Hypothalamus

3 The Cortex

4 The Endocrine System

5 The Rest

References

Chapter Seven. Circadian Rhythms, Sleep Deprivation, and Human Performance

1 Introduction

2 Sleep–Wake and Circadian Regulation: Two-Process Model

3 Circadian Rhythms of Performance

4 Protocols to Assess Circadian Variation in Neurobehavioral Functions

5 Interindividual Variability in Circadian Rhythms

6 Sleep Deprivation and Performance

7 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Eight. Timing, Sleep, and Respiration in Health and Disease

1 Introduction

2 Normal Breathing

3 Circadian Rhythms and Breathing

4 Sleep and Breathing

5 Implications for Human Disease

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Nine. The Circadian Clock in Cancer Development and Therapy

1 Introduction

2 Circadian Dysfunction Promotes Cancer Development in Humans

3 Circadian Disruption Promotes Cancer Development in Animal Models

4 The Role of the Mammalian Circadian Clock in Tumor Suppression

5 Anticancer Chronotherapy

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Ten. Health Consequences of Circadian Disruption in Humans and Animal Models

1 Introduction

2 Circadian Regulation

3 Types of Circadian Disruption in Humans and Animal Models

4 Health Consequences of Circadian Disruption

5 Future Research Questions

References

Chapter Eleven. Sleep and Circadian Rhythm Disruption in Social Jetlag and Mental Illness

1 The Biology of Sleep

2 Sleep and Circadian Rhythm Disruption Arising from Social Timing

3 SCRD and Psychoses

4 A Conceptual Framework for SCRD in Psychiatric Illness

5 Conclusions

References

Index

Description

This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on chronobiology.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in molecular biology and translational science

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123969712
eBook ISBN:
9780123972804

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Martha Gillette Serial Volume Editor

