Chronic Total Occlusion, An issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748938, 9781455747122

Chronic Total Occlusion, An issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 1-3

1st Edition

Authors: William Lombardi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748938
eBook ISBN: 9781455747122
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Chronic total occlusion is the complete blockage of a coronary artery. Opening up such blocked passageways is one of the most difficult challenges for coronary interventionists. The procedures take longer than most interventional procedures and frequently have complications. Articles in this issue review the state of the art in percutaneous treatment of chronic total occlusion.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455748938
eBook ISBN:
9781455747122

About the Authors

William Lombardi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

PeaceHealth, Bellingham, WA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.