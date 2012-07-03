Chronic Total Occlusion, An issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 1-3
1st Edition
Authors: William Lombardi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748938
eBook ISBN: 9781455747122
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Chronic total occlusion is the complete blockage of a coronary artery. Opening up such blocked passageways is one of the most difficult challenges for coronary interventionists. The procedures take longer than most interventional procedures and frequently have complications. Articles in this issue review the state of the art in percutaneous treatment of chronic total occlusion.
About the Authors
William Lombardi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
PeaceHealth, Bellingham, WA
