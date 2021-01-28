Chronic Total Occlusion, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323797016

Chronic Total Occlusion, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 10-1

1st Edition

Editors: Kathleen E. Kearney William L. Lombardi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323797016
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. William L. Lombardi and Kathleen E. Kearney, will focus on Chronic Total Occlusion. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Indications for percutaneous coronary intervention of CTO; Pre-procedure planning for CTO PCI; Toolbox for CTO PCI; Antegrade Wire Escalation Case Selection and Strategies; Step by Step Antegrade Dissection and Reentry and Case Selection; Retrograde Dissection and Reentry Strategies; STAR and SPM; The role of imaging in Chronic Total Occlusions; Hybrid 2.0; Perforation mechanisms, risk stratification and management in the non-post CABG patient; Perforation mechanisms, risk stratification and management in the post-CABG patient; Access selection and complications; Patient selection for hemodynamic support in High Risk PCI; Other Complications in CTO PCI; and Managing the CTO Operator.

About the Editors

Kathleen E. Kearney

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington Medical Center Division of Cardiology

William L. Lombardi

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington Medical Center Division of Cardiology

