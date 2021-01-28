Chronic Total Occlusion, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 10-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. William L. Lombardi and Kathleen E. Kearney, will focus on Chronic Total Occlusion. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Indications for percutaneous coronary intervention of CTO; Pre-procedure planning for CTO PCI; Toolbox for CTO PCI; Antegrade Wire Escalation Case Selection and Strategies; Step by Step Antegrade Dissection and Reentry and Case Selection; Retrograde Dissection and Reentry Strategies; STAR and SPM; The role of imaging in Chronic Total Occlusions; Hybrid 2.0; Perforation mechanisms, risk stratification and management in the non-post CABG patient; Perforation mechanisms, risk stratification and management in the post-CABG patient; Access selection and complications; Patient selection for hemodynamic support in High Risk PCI; Other Complications in CTO PCI; and Managing the CTO Operator.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323797016
About the Editors
Kathleen E. Kearney
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington Medical Center Division of Cardiology
William L. Lombardi
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington Medical Center Division of Cardiology
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.