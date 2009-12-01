Chronic Rhinosinusitis, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 29-4

This issue will focus on treatments for Chronic Rhinosinusitis. Dr. Wyste Fokkens guest edits topics such as: "Inflammatory mechanisms in chronic rhinosinusitis with or without nasal polyposis," "European versus Asian Chronic rhinosinusitis. What did it teach us and what do we want to know," "Epithelium, cilia and mucus, their importance in chronic rhinosinusitis Noam Cohen Noam," "Aspirin intolerance: does desensitization alter the course of the disease," "Anti-inflammatory effects of macrolides: applications in CRS," and more!