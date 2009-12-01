Chronic Rhinosinusitis, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 29-4
1st Edition
Authors: Wytske Fokkens
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712308
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2009
This issue will focus on treatments for Chronic Rhinosinusitis. Dr. Wyste Fokkens guest edits topics such as: "Inflammatory mechanisms in chronic rhinosinusitis with or without nasal polyposis," "European versus Asian Chronic rhinosinusitis. What did it teach us and what do we want to know," "Epithelium, cilia and mucus, their importance in chronic rhinosinusitis Noam Cohen Noam," "Aspirin intolerance: does desensitization alter the course of the disease," "Anti-inflammatory effects of macrolides: applications in CRS," and more!
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 1st December 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437712308
Wytske Fokkens Author
