Chronic Renal Disease
2nd Edition
Description
Chronic Renal Disease, Second Edition, comprehensively investigates the physiology, pathophysiology, treatment and management of chronic kidney disease (CKD). This translational reference takes an in-depth look at CKD with no coverage of dialysis or transplantation. Chapters are devoted to the scientific investigation of chronic kidney disease, the most common problems faced by nephrologists in the management of chronic kidney disease, specific illnesses in the CKD framework, and how the management of CKD in a polycystic kidney disease patient differs from other CKD patients. This award-winning reference features a series of case studies, covering both clinical aspects and pathophysiology.
Questions are open ended, progressively more difficult, and repetitive across different patient clinical problems and different chapters. The cases and questions included will be useful for medical students, residency board reviews, and clinician teaching or conference preparation.
Key Features
- Includes case studies and questions which can be used as a teaching tool for medical students and resident
- Provides coverage of classification and measurement, epidemiology, pathophysiology, complications of CKD, fluid/electrolyte disorders in CKD, CKD and systemic illnesses, clinical considerations, therapeutic considerations, and special considerations
Readership
Residents and fellows in nephrology, clinician researchers in nephrology
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. From Bright’s Disease to Chronic Kidney Disease
3. Classification of Chronic Kidney Disease – Historic Perspective: From Insufficiency and Failure to Chronic Kidney Disease
4. Assessing Kidney Function
5. Clinical Assessment and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease Across its Stages
6. Epidemiology of Chronic Kidney Disease: Scope of the Problem
7. Gender Issues in Chronic Kidney Disease
8. The Uremic Syndrome
9. The Pathophysiology of Proteinuria
10. Protein Energy Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
11. Aging and the Kidney: Clinical and Pathophysiological Issues
12. Pathophysiology of Progression: Organ and Cellular Considerations
13. Pathophysiology of Diabetic Nephropathy
14. Pathophysiology of Hypertension in Chronic Kidney Disease
15. Chronic Kidney Disease and Vascular Endothelium
16. Cardiovascular Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease
17. Inflammation in Chronic Kidney Disease
19. Psychosocial Issues in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
20. Ophthalmic Issues in Chronic Kidney Disease
21. Neurologic Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease
22. Hematologic Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease: Erythrocytes and Platelets
23. Hematologic Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease: Leukocyte and Monocyte Function
24. Immune Function in Chronic Kidney Disease
25. Chronic Kidney Disease and Gastrointestinal Disorders
26. Endocrine Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease
27. Disorders of Mineral and Bone Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
28. Sleep and Sleep Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease
29. Sexual Dysfunction in Chronic Kidney Disease
30. Water Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
32. Potassium Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
33. Pathophysiology of Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium in Chronic Kidney Disease
34. Acid–Base Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
35. Uric Acid Metabolism and the Kidney
36. Trace Elements in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
37. Approach to the Patient with Chronic Glomerular Disease
38. Approach to the Patient with Hypertensive Nephrosclerosis
39. Approach to the Patient with Chronic Kidney Disease and Renovascular Disease
40. Polycystic Kidney Disease
41. Lupus Nephritis
42. Chronic Kidney Disease and Sickle Cell Disease
44. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Chronic Kidney Disease
45. Chronic Kidney Disease and Liver Disease
46. Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Failure – A Nephrologic Approach
48. The Interdisciplinary Chronic Kidney Disease Clinic
49. Slowing Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease
50. Nutritional Management of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
51. Management of Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease
52. Management of Hypertension in Chronic Kidney Disease
53. Management of Mineral and Bone Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
54. Albuminuria: A Target for Treatment in Diabetic and Non-Diabetic Nephropathy
55. Drug Metabolism and Chronic Kidney Disease
56. Use of Diuretics in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
57. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Chronic Kidney Disease
59. Nephrolithiasis and Chronic Kidney Disease
61. Evaluation of Patients’ Chronic Kidney Disease for Kidney Transplantation
64. Emerging Therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease
65. Prenatal Origins of Chronic Kidney Disease
68. Reflux Nephropathy
69. Ethnicity and Chronic Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations – An International Perspective
70. Chronic Kidney Disease in the Elderly – Who Has it? Who Does One Treat and How are They to be Treated?
71. Pain and Chronic Kidney Disease
72. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease: A Janus-faced Syndrome
73. The Perioperative Management of the Chronic Kidney Disease Patient
74. Ethical Issues in Chronic Kidney Disease
75. Imaging the Chronic Kidney Disease Patient: Clinical Approaches, Utility and Complications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 27th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128158760
About the Editor
Paul Kimmel
Paul L Kimmel, MD, MACP was educated at Canarsie High School in Brooklyn, NY, Yale College and the New York University School
of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and Nephrology fellowship at the
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania and the George Washington
University. From 2001 to 2006, Dr. Kimmel served as Professor and Director of the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension at George
Washington University. From 2006 to 2008, he was the Director of Education of the American Society of Nephrology. Dr. Kimmel currently
is Clinical Professor of Medicine at George Washington University in Washington DC. His interests include sleep disorders in patients with
kidney disease, zinc metabolism in renal diseases, HIV-associated kidney diseases, psychosocial adaptation to chronic renal disease, the
clinical genetics of common kidney disease, and the interrelationships between acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
Mark Rosenberg
Mark E. Rosenberg, MD attended medical school at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada and did his internal medicine
residency and nephrology fellowship at the University of Minnesota. He served as Director of the Division of Renal Diseases and
Hypertension at the university from 2000 to 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he was the Chief of Medicine and Director of the Primary and
Specialty Medicine Service Line at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Dr. Rosenberg currently serves as Vice Dean for Education
and Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School. In this position, he is responsible for the continuum of medical
education including admissions, the four years of medical school, graduate medical education, and continuing medical education. He
served as Chair of the Postgraduate Education Committee and Education Director for Kidney Week for six years before being elected
in 2013 to the Council of the American Society of Nephrology. His interests include pathophysiology and progression of chronic kidney
disease, kidney regeneration following acute injury, models of care delivery including telehealth, and workforce issues in nephrology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension; Vice Dean for Education, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Reviews
Praise for the previous edition:
"The assembled authors are all leading experts hand-picked worldwide by the editors. The authors provided basic biological knowledge, patient-oriented pathophysiology, and clinical therapeutics for common and important renal diseases in each chapter. Overall the textbook will help any readers – from residents to faculty staff – understand the most updated information - just like meeting with clinical experts." --Yoshihiko Kanno, MD, PhD, Professor and Chairman, Department of Nephrology, Tokyo Medical University, Tokyo, Japan
"...comprehensive in its coverage, and is packed full of useful information. A particular strength is the accessible description of the basic science that underpins the clinical aspects of renal medicine." --British Journal of Hospital