Paul L Kimmel, MD, MACP was educated at Canarsie High School in Brooklyn, NY, Yale College and the New York University School

of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and Nephrology fellowship at the

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania and the George Washington

University. From 2001 to 2006, Dr. Kimmel served as Professor and Director of the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension at George

Washington University. From 2006 to 2008, he was the Director of Education of the American Society of Nephrology. Dr. Kimmel currently

is Clinical Professor of Medicine at George Washington University in Washington DC. His interests include sleep disorders in patients with

kidney disease, zinc metabolism in renal diseases, HIV-associated kidney diseases, psychosocial adaptation to chronic renal disease, the

clinical genetics of common kidney disease, and the interrelationships between acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease.