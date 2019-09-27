Chronic Renal Disease - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128158760

Chronic Renal Disease

2nd Edition

Editors: Paul Kimmel Mark Rosenberg
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128158760
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th September 2019
Page Count: 1364
Description

Chronic Renal Disease, Second Edition, comprehensively investigates the physiology, pathophysiology, treatment and management of chronic kidney disease (CKD). This translational reference takes an in-depth look at CKD with no coverage of dialysis or transplantation. Chapters are devoted to the scientific investigation of chronic kidney disease, the most common problems faced by nephrologists in the management of chronic kidney disease, specific illnesses in the CKD framework, and how the management of CKD in a polycystic kidney disease patient differs from other CKD patients. This award-winning reference features a series of case studies, covering both clinical aspects and pathophysiology.

Questions are open ended, progressively more difficult, and repetitive across different patient clinical problems and different chapters. The cases and questions included will be useful for medical students, residency board reviews, and clinician teaching or conference preparation.

Key Features

  • Includes case studies and questions which can be used as a teaching tool for medical students and resident
  • Provides coverage of classification and measurement, epidemiology, pathophysiology, complications of CKD, fluid/electrolyte disorders in CKD, CKD and systemic illnesses, clinical considerations, therapeutic considerations, and special considerations

Readership

Residents and fellows in nephrology, clinician researchers in nephrology

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. From Bright’s Disease to Chronic Kidney Disease
    3. Classification of Chronic Kidney Disease – Historic Perspective: From Insufficiency and Failure to Chronic Kidney Disease
    4. Assessing Kidney Function
    5. Clinical Assessment and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease Across its Stages
    6. Epidemiology of Chronic Kidney Disease: Scope of the Problem
    7. Gender Issues in Chronic Kidney Disease
    8. The Uremic Syndrome
    9. The Pathophysiology of Proteinuria
    10. Protein Energy Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
    11. Aging and the Kidney: Clinical and Pathophysiological Issues
    12. Pathophysiology of Progression: Organ and Cellular Considerations
    13. Pathophysiology of Diabetic Nephropathy
    14. Pathophysiology of Hypertension in Chronic Kidney Disease
    15. Chronic Kidney Disease and Vascular Endothelium
    16. Cardiovascular Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease
    17. Inflammation in Chronic Kidney Disease
    19. Psychosocial Issues in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
    20. Ophthalmic Issues in Chronic Kidney Disease
    21. Neurologic Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease
    22. Hematologic Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease: Erythrocytes and Platelets
    23. Hematologic Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease: Leukocyte and Monocyte Function
    24. Immune Function in Chronic Kidney Disease
    25. Chronic Kidney Disease and Gastrointestinal Disorders
    26. Endocrine Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease
    27. Disorders of Mineral and Bone Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
    28. Sleep and Sleep Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease
    29. Sexual Dysfunction in Chronic Kidney Disease
    30. Water Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
    32. Potassium Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
    33. Pathophysiology of Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium in Chronic Kidney Disease
    34. Acid–Base Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
    35. Uric Acid Metabolism and the Kidney
    36. Trace Elements in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
    37. Approach to the Patient with Chronic Glomerular Disease
    38. Approach to the Patient with Hypertensive Nephrosclerosis
    39. Approach to the Patient with Chronic Kidney Disease and Renovascular Disease
    40. Polycystic Kidney Disease
    41. Lupus Nephritis
    42. Chronic Kidney Disease and Sickle Cell Disease
    44. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Chronic Kidney Disease
    45. Chronic Kidney Disease and Liver Disease
    46. Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Failure – A Nephrologic Approach
    48. The Interdisciplinary Chronic Kidney Disease Clinic
    49. Slowing Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease
    50. Nutritional Management of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
    51. Management of Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease
    52. Management of Hypertension in Chronic Kidney Disease
    53. Management of Mineral and Bone Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
    54. Albuminuria: A Target for Treatment in Diabetic and Non-Diabetic Nephropathy
    55. Drug Metabolism and Chronic Kidney Disease
    56. Use of Diuretics in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
    57. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Chronic Kidney Disease
    59. Nephrolithiasis and Chronic Kidney Disease
    61. Evaluation of Patients’ Chronic Kidney Disease for Kidney Transplantation
    64. Emerging Therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease
    65. Prenatal Origins of Chronic Kidney Disease
    68. Reflux Nephropathy
    69. Ethnicity and Chronic Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations – An International Perspective
    70. Chronic Kidney Disease in the Elderly – Who Has it? Who Does One Treat and How are They to be Treated?
    71. Pain and Chronic Kidney Disease
    72. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease: A Janus-faced Syndrome
    73. The Perioperative Management of the Chronic Kidney Disease Patient
    74. Ethical Issues in Chronic Kidney Disease
    75. Imaging the Chronic Kidney Disease Patient: Clinical Approaches, Utility and Complications

About the Editor

Paul Kimmel

Paul Kimmel

Paul L Kimmel, MD, MACP was educated at Canarsie High School in Brooklyn, NY, Yale College and the New York University School

of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and Nephrology fellowship at the

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania and the George Washington

University. From 2001 to 2006, Dr. Kimmel served as Professor and Director of the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension at George

Washington University. From 2006 to 2008, he was the Director of Education of the American Society of Nephrology. Dr. Kimmel currently

is Clinical Professor of Medicine at George Washington University in Washington DC. His interests include sleep disorders in patients with

kidney disease, zinc metabolism in renal diseases, HIV-associated kidney diseases, psychosocial adaptation to chronic renal disease, the

clinical genetics of common kidney disease, and the interrelationships between acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA

Mark Rosenberg

Mark Rosenberg

Mark E. Rosenberg, MD attended medical school at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada and did his internal medicine

residency and nephrology fellowship at the University of Minnesota. He served as Director of the Division of Renal Diseases and

Hypertension at the university from 2000 to 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he was the Chief of Medicine and Director of the Primary and

Specialty Medicine Service Line at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Dr. Rosenberg currently serves as Vice Dean for Education

and Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School. In this position, he is responsible for the continuum of medical

education including admissions, the four years of medical school, graduate medical education, and continuing medical education. He

served as Chair of the Postgraduate Education Committee and Education Director for Kidney Week for six years before being elected

in 2013 to the Council of the American Society of Nephrology. His interests include pathophysiology and progression of chronic kidney

disease, kidney regeneration following acute injury, models of care delivery including telehealth, and workforce issues in nephrology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension; Vice Dean for Education, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Reviews

Praise for the previous edition:
"The assembled authors are all leading experts hand-picked worldwide by the editors. The authors provided basic biological knowledge, patient-oriented pathophysiology, and clinical therapeutics for common and important renal diseases in each chapter. Overall the textbook will help any readers – from residents to faculty staff – understand the most updated information - just like meeting with clinical experts." --Yoshihiko Kanno, MD, PhD, Professor and Chairman, Department of Nephrology, Tokyo Medical University, Tokyo, Japan

"...comprehensive in its coverage, and is packed full of useful information. A particular strength is the accessible description of the basic science that underpins the clinical aspects of renal medicine." --British Journal of Hospital

Ratings and Reviews

