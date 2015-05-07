Chronic Pain, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323376150, 9780323376167

Chronic Pain, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 26-2

1st Edition

Authors: James Robinson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376150
eBook ISBN: 9780323376167
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th May 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physiatrists design plans that not only treat chronic pain, but also the whole patient who lives with the pain. Causes of chronic pain can include arthritis, work injuries, failed back surgery, foot and ankle injuries, knee and hip injuries, neck, shoulder, and back injuries, nerve (neuropathic) pain, etc. This issue will focus on everything from assessment, to various treatment options (medications and injections), as well as rehab.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323376150
eBook ISBN:
9780323376167

About the Authors

James Robinson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Pain Relief at UWMC-Roosevelt

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.