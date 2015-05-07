Chronic Pain, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 26-2
1st Edition
Authors: James Robinson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376150
eBook ISBN: 9780323376167
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th May 2015
Description
Physiatrists design plans that not only treat chronic pain, but also the whole patient who lives with the pain. Causes of chronic pain can include arthritis, work injuries, failed back surgery, foot and ankle injuries, knee and hip injuries, neck, shoulder, and back injuries, nerve (neuropathic) pain, etc. This issue will focus on everything from assessment, to various treatment options (medications and injections), as well as rehab.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 7th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323376150
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323376167
About the Authors
James Robinson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Pain Relief at UWMC-Roosevelt
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.