Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: A Multidisciplinary Approach, 1e (Clinics Collections) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323428224, 9780323428231

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: A Multidisciplinary Approach, 1e (Clinics Collections), Volume 6C

1st Edition

Authors: Joel Heidelbaugh
eBook ISBN: 9780323428231
Paperback ISBN: 9780323428224
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th July 2015
Description

Clinics Collections: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is the most current, comprehensive, and complete resource on the clinical management of COPD and related conditions.


Clinics Collections: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease draws from Elsevier’s robust Clinics Review Articles database to provide multidisciplinary teams, including general practitioners, pulmonologists, sleep specialists, radiologists,and critical care nurses, with practical clinical advice and insights on this highly prevalent condition and its comorbidities.

Clinics Collections: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease guides readers on how to apply current primary research findings on COPD to everyday practice to help overcome challenges and complications, keep up with new and improved treatment methods, and improve patient outcomes.

  • Areas of focus include pathogenesis, COPD and secondary disorders, clinical considerations and complications, treatment and pharmacotherapy, and special considerations.

  • Each article begins with keywords and key points for immediate access to the most critical information.

  • Articles are presented in an easy-to-digest and concisely worded format.

Elsevier’s Clinics Collections provide concise reviews of today’s most prevalent conditions and significant medical developments. Other Clinics Collections titles available include Type II Diabetes Mellitus, Asthma, Obesity, Pain Management, and Lipid Disorders.

About the Authors

Joel Heidelbaugh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA

