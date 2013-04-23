Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771011, 9781455771882

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jennifer Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781455771882
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771011
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd April 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is edited by Dr. Jennifer Brown and focuses on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Article topics include: What Have Recent Genomic Advances Taught us About CLL?, Biology of CLL in Different Microenvironments,What is the Significance of Stereotyped BCRs in CLL?, Understanding Immunodeficiency in CLL, MBL vs CLL: How Important is the Distinction?, Risk Stratification of CLL in 2012, Minimal Residual Disease Measurement in CLL, The BTK Inhibitor PCI-32765 in CLL, and Evolving Role of Stem Cell Transplantation in CLL.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771882
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455771011

About the Authors

Jennifer Brown Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dana Farber

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.