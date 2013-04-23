Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Authors: Jennifer Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781455771882
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771011
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd April 2013
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is edited by Dr. Jennifer Brown and focuses on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Article topics include: What Have Recent Genomic Advances Taught us About CLL?, Biology of CLL in Different Microenvironments,What is the Significance of Stereotyped BCRs in CLL?, Understanding Immunodeficiency in CLL, MBL vs CLL: How Important is the Distinction?, Risk Stratification of CLL in 2012, Minimal Residual Disease Measurement in CLL, The BTK Inhibitor PCI-32765 in CLL, and Evolving Role of Stem Cell Transplantation in CLL.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 23rd April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455771882
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455771011
About the Authors
Jennifer Brown Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dana Farber
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.