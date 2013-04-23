Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is edited by Dr. Jennifer Brown and focuses on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Article topics include: What Have Recent Genomic Advances Taught us About CLL?, Biology of CLL in Different Microenvironments,What is the Significance of Stereotyped BCRs in CLL?, Understanding Immunodeficiency in CLL, MBL vs CLL: How Important is the Distinction?, Risk Stratification of CLL in 2012, Minimal Residual Disease Measurement in CLL, The BTK Inhibitor PCI-32765 in CLL, and Evolving Role of Stem Cell Transplantation in CLL.