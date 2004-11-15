Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis, & Transplantation

This expanded and revised companion to Brenner & Rector's The Kidney delivers a new bench to bedside review of the management of patients with end-stage renal disease. Leaders in the field present expert coverage on the physiologic principles and clinical applications of different methods of renal replacement therapy as well as the most recent guidelines from the National Kidney Foundation regarding dialysis. With 4 new section editors, new authors, 50% more content, this new edition constitutes a sweeping revision to this popular text.

Table of Contents

SECTION A. CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE



1. Definition and Epidemiology



Joseph Coresh and Joe Eustace



2. Measurement of Kidney Function



Robert Toto and Anupama Mohanram



3. Diabetic Kidney Disease



Mark Williams and Robert Stanton



4. Non-Diabetic Kidney Disease



James Lash and Holly Kramer



5. The Role of the CKD Clinic



Adeera Levin and Bryan Curtis



SECTION B. COMPLICATIONS OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE



6. The Uremic Syndrome



Raymond Vanholder, Rita De Smet, and G. Glorieux



7. Anemia in CKD



Steven Fishbane



8. Mineral Metabolism and Bone Disease in CKD



Sharon Moe



9. Cardiovascular Disease in CKD



Mark J. Sarnak and Daniel E. Weiner



10. Management of Diabetes and Hyperlipidemia



Mark E. Williams and Catheryn Tuohi



11. Nutrition in CKD



William Mitch



12. Inflammation in CKD



P. Stenvinkel, V. Balakrishnan, and Bertrand Jaber



13. Drug Dosing in CKD



George Aronoff



14. The Pediatric Patient with CKD



Brad Warady



15. Modality Options for Kidney Failure



David Mendelssohn and Gihad E. Nesrallah



SECTION C. HEMODIALYSIS

16. Principles of Hemodialysis



Jane Yeun and Tom Depner



17. Vascular Access



Jonathan Himmelfarb, Laura Dember, and Bradley Dixon



18. Biocompatibility of Hemodialysis Membranes



Bertrand Jaber and Brian Pereira



19. Water Treatment for Hemodialysis



Richard Ward



20. Reprocessing of Hemodialyzers



B.V.R. Murthy



21. Hemodialysis Prescription and Adequacy



John K. Leypoldt



22. Infectious Complications



Jerome Tokars



23. Acute Complications Associated with Hemodialysis



Orfeas Liangos, Brian Pereira, and Bertrand Jaber



24. Emerging Therapies in Hemodialysis



Andreas Pierratos, Philip McFarlane, and Christopher T. Chan



SECTION D. PERITONEAL DIALYSIS



25. Principles of Peritoneal Dialysis



Olof Heimburger



26. Peritoneal Access



Elias Thodis, Vargemezis Vassilios, and Dimitri Oreopoulos



27. PD Solutions



Simon Davies



28. PD Prescription and Adequacy



Peter Blake



29. Infectious Complications of PD



Philip K.T. Li



30. Noninfectious Complications of PD



Sarah Prichard



SECTION E. TRANSPLANTATION



31. Transplantation Immunobiology



Nader Najafian, Alan M. Krensky, and Mohamed Sayegh



32. Evaluation of Recipients and Donors



Colm Magee



33. Surgical Aspects of Kidney Transplantation



Dicken S.C. Ko



34. Induction Therapy in Kidney Transplantation



Flavio Vincenti



35. Maintenance Immunosuppression



Simin Goral and J. Harold Helderman



36. Diagnosis and Therapy of Graft Dysfunction



Phuong-Thu T. Pham and Gabriel Danovich



37. Infections Complications



Emilio Ramos and Jay Fishman



38. Noninfectious Complications



Colm Magee and Anil Chandraker



39. Diseases in the Kidney Transplant



Yvonne O’Meara



40. Pediatric Kidney Transplantation



William E. Harmon



41. Emerging Strategies in Kidney Transplantation



Jeffrey L. Platt



42. CKD and the Kidney Transplant Recipient



John Gill



SECTION F. ACUTE RENAL FAILURE



43. Pathophysiology of ARF



Joseph Bonventre



44. Pharmacological Interventions in ARF



Michelle Hladunewich, Richard Lafayette



45. Dialytic Management for ARF



Ravhindra Mehta, Glenn Chertow, and Geoffrey Teehan



46. Extracorporeal Therapies of Intoxications



Stuart Abramson



SECTION G. ETHICAL AND ECONOMIC ISSUES



47. Ethical Issues in the Care of ESRD Patients



Ronald Miller



48. The Economics of CKD/ESRD



Allan Collins



INDEX