Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis, & Transplantation
2nd Edition
A Companion to Brenner & Rector's The Kidney
Description
This expanded and revised companion to Brenner & Rector's The Kidney delivers a new bench to bedside review of the management of patients with end-stage renal disease. Leaders in the field present expert coverage on the physiologic principles and clinical applications of different methods of renal replacement therapy as well as the most recent guidelines from the National Kidney Foundation regarding dialysis. With 4 new section editors, new authors, 50% more content, this new edition constitutes a sweeping revision to this popular text.
Key Features
- Presents the expertise of distinguished researchers and clinicians in the fields of hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, critical care nephrology, and transplantation.
- Provides comprehensive coverage of clinical management issues of chronic kidney disease and dialysis and transplantation.
- Features illustrations, including diagnostic and treatment algorithms, line drawings, and photographs.
- Includes a complete list of references in each chapter.
Table of Contents
1. Definition and Epidemiology
Joseph Coresh and Joe Eustace
2. Measurement of Kidney Function
Robert Toto and Anupama Mohanram
3. Diabetic Kidney Disease
Mark Williams and Robert Stanton
4. Non-Diabetic Kidney Disease
James Lash and Holly Kramer
5. The Role of the CKD Clinic
Adeera Levin and Bryan Curtis
SECTION B. COMPLICATIONS OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE
6. The Uremic Syndrome
Raymond Vanholder, Rita De Smet, and G. Glorieux
7. Anemia in CKD
Steven Fishbane
8. Mineral Metabolism and Bone Disease in CKD
Sharon Moe
9. Cardiovascular Disease in CKD
Mark J. Sarnak and Daniel E. Weiner
10. Management of Diabetes and Hyperlipidemia
Mark E. Williams and Catheryn Tuohi
11. Nutrition in CKD
William Mitch
12. Inflammation in CKD
P. Stenvinkel, V. Balakrishnan, and Bertrand Jaber
13. Drug Dosing in CKD
George Aronoff
14. The Pediatric Patient with CKD
Brad Warady
15. Modality Options for Kidney Failure
David Mendelssohn and Gihad E. Nesrallah
SECTION C. HEMODIALYSIS
16. Principles of Hemodialysis
Jane Yeun and Tom Depner
17. Vascular Access
Jonathan Himmelfarb, Laura Dember, and Bradley Dixon
18. Biocompatibility of Hemodialysis Membranes
Bertrand Jaber and Brian Pereira
19. Water Treatment for Hemodialysis
Richard Ward
20. Reprocessing of Hemodialyzers
B.V.R. Murthy
21. Hemodialysis Prescription and Adequacy
John K. Leypoldt
22. Infectious Complications
Jerome Tokars
23. Acute Complications Associated with Hemodialysis
Orfeas Liangos, Brian Pereira, and Bertrand Jaber
24. Emerging Therapies in Hemodialysis
Andreas Pierratos, Philip McFarlane, and Christopher T. Chan
SECTION D. PERITONEAL DIALYSIS
25. Principles of Peritoneal Dialysis
Olof Heimburger
26. Peritoneal Access
Elias Thodis, Vargemezis Vassilios, and Dimitri Oreopoulos
27. PD Solutions
Simon Davies
28. PD Prescription and Adequacy
Peter Blake
29. Infectious Complications of PD
Philip K.T. Li
30. Noninfectious Complications of PD
Sarah Prichard
SECTION E. TRANSPLANTATION
31. Transplantation Immunobiology
Nader Najafian, Alan M. Krensky, and Mohamed Sayegh
32. Evaluation of Recipients and Donors
Colm Magee
33. Surgical Aspects of Kidney Transplantation
Dicken S.C. Ko
34. Induction Therapy in Kidney Transplantation
Flavio Vincenti
35. Maintenance Immunosuppression
Simin Goral and J. Harold Helderman
36. Diagnosis and Therapy of Graft Dysfunction
Phuong-Thu T. Pham and Gabriel Danovich
37. Infections Complications
Emilio Ramos and Jay Fishman
38. Noninfectious Complications
Colm Magee and Anil Chandraker
39. Diseases in the Kidney Transplant
Yvonne O’Meara
40. Pediatric Kidney Transplantation
William E. Harmon
41. Emerging Strategies in Kidney Transplantation
Jeffrey L. Platt
42. CKD and the Kidney Transplant Recipient
John Gill
SECTION F. ACUTE RENAL FAILURE
43. Pathophysiology of ARF
Joseph Bonventre
44. Pharmacological Interventions in ARF
Michelle Hladunewich, Richard Lafayette
45. Dialytic Management for ARF
Ravhindra Mehta, Glenn Chertow, and Geoffrey Teehan
46. Extracorporeal Therapies of Intoxications
Stuart Abramson
SECTION G. ETHICAL AND ECONOMIC ISSUES
47. Ethical Issues in the Care of ESRD Patients
Ronald Miller
48. The Economics of CKD/ESRD
Allan Collins
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 912
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 15th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710328
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416001584
About the Author
Brian Pereira
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chairman, Department of Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Staff Physician, Division of Nephrology, New England Medical Center, Boston, MA
Mohamed Sayegh
Affiliations and Expertise
Raja N. Khuri Dean, Faculty of Medicine, American University of Beirut; Director, Schuster Family Transplantation Research Center Brigham Women's Hospital & Children's Hospital, Boston; Visiting Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School Boston, MA