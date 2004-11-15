Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis, & Transplantation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416001584, 9781437710328

Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis, & Transplantation

2nd Edition

A Companion to Brenner & Rector's The Kidney

Authors: Brian Pereira Mohamed Sayegh Peter Blake
eBook ISBN: 9781437710328
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416001584
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th November 2004
Page Count: 912
Description

This expanded and revised companion to Brenner & Rector's The Kidney delivers a new bench to bedside review of the management of patients with end-stage renal disease. Leaders in the field present expert coverage on the physiologic principles and clinical applications of different methods of renal replacement therapy as well as the most recent guidelines from the National Kidney Foundation regarding dialysis. With 4 new section editors, new authors, 50% more content, this new edition constitutes a sweeping revision to this popular text.

Key Features

  • Presents the expertise of distinguished researchers and clinicians in the fields of hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, critical care nephrology, and transplantation.
  • Provides comprehensive coverage of clinical management issues of chronic kidney disease and dialysis and transplantation.
  • Features illustrations, including diagnostic and treatment algorithms, line drawings, and photographs.
  • Includes a complete list of references in each chapter.

Table of Contents

SECTION A. CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

1. Definition and Epidemiology

Joseph Coresh and Joe Eustace

2. Measurement of Kidney Function

Robert Toto and Anupama Mohanram

3. Diabetic Kidney Disease

Mark Williams and Robert Stanton

4. Non-Diabetic Kidney Disease

James Lash and Holly Kramer

5. The Role of the CKD Clinic

Adeera Levin and Bryan Curtis

SECTION B. COMPLICATIONS OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

6. The Uremic Syndrome

Raymond Vanholder, Rita De Smet, and G. Glorieux

7. Anemia in CKD

Steven Fishbane

8. Mineral Metabolism and Bone Disease in CKD

Sharon Moe

9. Cardiovascular Disease in CKD

Mark J. Sarnak and Daniel E. Weiner

10. Management of Diabetes and Hyperlipidemia

Mark E. Williams and Catheryn Tuohi

11. Nutrition in CKD

William Mitch

12. Inflammation in CKD

P. Stenvinkel, V. Balakrishnan, and Bertrand Jaber

13. Drug Dosing in CKD

George Aronoff

14. The Pediatric Patient with CKD

Brad Warady

15. Modality Options for Kidney Failure

David Mendelssohn and Gihad E. Nesrallah

SECTION C. HEMODIALYSIS

16. Principles of Hemodialysis

Jane Yeun and Tom Depner

17. Vascular Access

Jonathan Himmelfarb, Laura Dember, and Bradley Dixon

18. Biocompatibility of Hemodialysis Membranes

Bertrand Jaber and Brian Pereira

19. Water Treatment for Hemodialysis

Richard Ward

20. Reprocessing of Hemodialyzers

B.V.R. Murthy

21. Hemodialysis Prescription and Adequacy

John K. Leypoldt

22. Infectious Complications

Jerome Tokars

23. Acute Complications Associated with Hemodialysis

Orfeas Liangos, Brian Pereira, and Bertrand Jaber

24. Emerging Therapies in Hemodialysis

Andreas Pierratos, Philip McFarlane, and Christopher T. Chan

SECTION D. PERITONEAL DIALYSIS

25. Principles of Peritoneal Dialysis

Olof Heimburger

26. Peritoneal Access

Elias Thodis, Vargemezis Vassilios, and Dimitri Oreopoulos

27. PD Solutions

Simon Davies

28. PD Prescription and Adequacy

Peter Blake

29. Infectious Complications of PD

Philip K.T. Li

30. Noninfectious Complications of PD

Sarah Prichard

SECTION E. TRANSPLANTATION

31. Transplantation Immunobiology

Nader Najafian, Alan M. Krensky, and Mohamed Sayegh

32. Evaluation of Recipients and Donors

Colm Magee

33. Surgical Aspects of Kidney Transplantation

Dicken S.C. Ko

34. Induction Therapy in Kidney Transplantation

Flavio Vincenti

35. Maintenance Immunosuppression

Simin Goral and J. Harold Helderman

36. Diagnosis and Therapy of Graft Dysfunction

Phuong-Thu T. Pham and Gabriel Danovich

37. Infections Complications

Emilio Ramos and Jay Fishman

38. Noninfectious Complications

Colm Magee and Anil Chandraker

39. Diseases in the Kidney Transplant

Yvonne O’Meara

40. Pediatric Kidney Transplantation

William E. Harmon

41. Emerging Strategies in Kidney Transplantation

Jeffrey L. Platt

42. CKD and the Kidney Transplant Recipient

John Gill

SECTION F. ACUTE RENAL FAILURE

43. Pathophysiology of ARF

Joseph Bonventre

44. Pharmacological Interventions in ARF

Michelle Hladunewich, Richard Lafayette

45. Dialytic Management for ARF

Ravhindra Mehta, Glenn Chertow, and Geoffrey Teehan

46. Extracorporeal Therapies of Intoxications

Stuart Abramson

SECTION G. ETHICAL AND ECONOMIC ISSUES

47. Ethical Issues in the Care of ESRD Patients

Ronald Miller

48. The Economics of CKD/ESRD

Allan Collins

INDEX

About the Author

Brian Pereira

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chairman, Department of Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Staff Physician, Division of Nephrology, New England Medical Center, Boston, MA

Mohamed Sayegh

Affiliations and Expertise

Raja N. Khuri Dean, Faculty of Medicine, American University of Beirut; Director, Schuster Family Transplantation Research Center Brigham Women's Hospital & Children's Hospital, Boston; Visiting Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Peter Blake

