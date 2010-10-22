Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis, and Transplantation
3rd Edition
A Companion to Brenner and Rector's The Kidney - Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis, and Transplantation—a companion to Brenner and Rector’s The Kidney—covers all clinical management issues relevant to chronic kidney disease. Drs. Jonathan Himmelfarb and Mohamed Sayegh lead a team of expert contributors to present you with the latest advances in hypertensive kidney disease, vitamin D deficiency, diabetes management, transplantation, and more. With the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, you’ll have convenient access to everything you need to manage your patients.
Key Features
- Apply the expertise of distinguished researchers and clinicians in the fields of hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, critical care nephrology, and transplantation.
- Manage the full range of issues in chronic kidney disease, dialysis, and transplantation through comprehensive coverage of basic science and clinical tools.
- Gain clear visual understanding from illustrations, including diagnostic and treatment algorithms, line drawings, and photographs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 22nd October 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437737714
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723113
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437709872
About the Author
Jonathan Himmelfarb
Director of Kidney Research Institute, University of Washington, Professor of Medicine, Department of Nephrology, Seattle, WA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Joseph W. Eschbach Endowed Chair for Kidney Research; Director, Kidney Research Institute, Dept. of Medicine, Div. of Nephrology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Mohamed Sayegh
Affiliations and Expertise
Raja N. Khuri Dean, Faculty of Medicine, American University of Beirut; Director, Schuster Family Transplantation Research Center Brigham Women's Hospital & Children's Hospital, Boston; Visiting Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School Boston, MA